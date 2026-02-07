Costco's Cheese Selection Hasn't Been The Same Since This Kirkland Option Left

Perhaps surprisingly, Costco is considered a great store for cheese connoisseurs. The big box retailer stocks a wide selection of global cheeses that are impressive in both quality and price. "I can get two to three times as much Parm Romano at Costco than at the regular grocery store for the price. It is high quality and keeps really well," raved one customer on Reddit. But as much as shoppers swear by Costco's cheesy lineup, things just haven't been the same since the store took one product off its shelves: the Kirkland Signature French Comté cheese.

Dairy devotees are still mourning the loss of Kirkland's French fromage. Judging from the timing of customer reactions, the cheese was likely discontinued in or around 2018. It was so beloved that shoppers launched a Change.org petition begging the company to bring it back. Despite that effort racking up more than 700 signatures, and initial reports that it would return seasonally, the item seems to be gone for good.

Online, Costco does offer an imported Comté "La Gelinotte" by Seignemartin, which one reviewer described as "creamy, rich, and full of character." Alas, this is quite a premium cheese, and it comes with a price tag to match. You're looking at $80 for 2 pounds of this stuff. If you're a cheese lover on a budget, you might prefer to shop for alternative varieties. Take a page from this Redditor who wrote, "My favorite was the Kirkland Signature French Comté, but ever since they've gotten rid of it, the Swiss Gruyere has been a decent stand-in."