14 French Cheeses You Need To Try At Least Once, According To Cheese Experts

Charles de Gaulle probably didn't say that it was impossible to govern a country with 246 kinds of cheese, but even if he had, his estimate would have been way off. France is home to an estimated 1,200 cheeses — and of these hundreds of cheeses, it's almost impossible to narrow the field. Asked to cite her favorite, cheesemonger Nathalie Quatrehomme of Fromagerie Quatrehomme desisted. "It's too hard!!" she says. "Having been raised in a cheese shop, I have too much love for the diversity of flavors and textures to choose just one. Sorry, but I pass!"

Tenaya Darlington, alias Madame Fromage, says that many French turophiles take the opposite view: hyper-specificity. "They'll say, 'I'm in a committed relationship with Beaufort, but only the Alpage version!'" she says. "Or they'll say, 'I Iike the goat cheese crottins from the Thursday market near my house, but I only buy them when they are dry and with little spots of blue mold.'"

If you're overwhelmed by choice in a fromagerie, cheesemonger Loïc Ferrière of Fromagerie Fernin recommends seeking out raw milk cheeses, which, he says, evolve with the season and are a truer expression of terroir. Of course, seeking out these delicacies in the U.S. can be complicated, especially those aged fewer than two months. But between those aged longer, like Comté and Beaufort, those you can seek out only in France, and a few pasteurized contenders worth their mettle, here are the French cheeses that experts think you should try.