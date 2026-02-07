The Fresh Ingredient Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Uses To Elevate Any Dish

Alex Guarnaschelli knows the transformative power of just one ingredient. After all, Guarnaschelli has said Dijon mustard is an ingredient she adds to a wide variety of dishes she makes, citing its versatility and adaptability. Not to mention, she's also shared that she makes the unusual move of adding sour cream to her homemade butter, making it all the more creamy. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Guarnaschelli has singled out yet another pivotal ingredient that lends itself to an array of dishes. That starring ingredient? Scallions, which Guarnaschelli recommends using as you would any herb.

Meaning, use scallions freely and generously, improving both the color and flavor of your cooking. According to Food Network, Guarnaschelli employs scallions with such abundance as they present a convenient and surefire solution to boost her cooking. "They're so great top to bottom," she said, per Food Network. "They have a deeper, raw onion taste for the white part, and then more mild with the green part."

Given how easy they are to cook with, scallions work across dishes that range from meats to vegetables to starches. So, while they may seem like a small and inconsequential food, scallions actually pack a lot of punch, with more than enough potential to upgrade your next dinner.