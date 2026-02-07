The Fresh Ingredient Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Uses To Elevate Any Dish
Alex Guarnaschelli knows the transformative power of just one ingredient. After all, Guarnaschelli has said Dijon mustard is an ingredient she adds to a wide variety of dishes she makes, citing its versatility and adaptability. Not to mention, she's also shared that she makes the unusual move of adding sour cream to her homemade butter, making it all the more creamy. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Guarnaschelli has singled out yet another pivotal ingredient that lends itself to an array of dishes. That starring ingredient? Scallions, which Guarnaschelli recommends using as you would any herb.
Meaning, use scallions freely and generously, improving both the color and flavor of your cooking. According to Food Network, Guarnaschelli employs scallions with such abundance as they present a convenient and surefire solution to boost her cooking. "They're so great top to bottom," she said, per Food Network. "They have a deeper, raw onion taste for the white part, and then more mild with the green part."
Given how easy they are to cook with, scallions work across dishes that range from meats to vegetables to starches. So, while they may seem like a small and inconsequential food, scallions actually pack a lot of punch, with more than enough potential to upgrade your next dinner.
Scallions provide a simple but effective solution to revive and improve your cooking
Scallions do more than provide a pop of color — though the burst of greenery certainly is appealing, too. As suggested by chef and Food Network host Alex Guarnaschelli, scallions are a game-changer in cooking, as they infuse dishes with a burst of fresh flavor that can balance out and complement a variety of savory ingredients.
While you can chop up scallions for many a meal, a few dishes may prove best for the onion variation. If you need a place to start, try adding scallions to your go-to meat dishes, whether a beef stir fry, seared short ribs, or chicken sprinkled with scallions. Beyond proteins, scallions work across a slew of vegetable and starch-based dishes; they excel as an add-on to potatoes of all forms — from mashed to baked — rice dishes, salads, and soups alike.
Suffice to say, the options are as packed as your bundle of scallions. Just make sure to store your green onions properly to prolong their longevity — and ensure they stay fresh for every dish on your week's menu.