The Ancient Purpose Behind The First Vending Machine

In our modern world, there are so many things that you can purchase from a vending machine, and several untold truths about vending machines themselves. While snacks and drinks might be what most of these quick-service devices provide, you can buy anything from hot coffee to soft serve ice cream, and from protective equipment to cars by pushing a button or two. If you think this modern marvel is a product of the 20th century, think again. The very first documented apparatus that dispensed an item from a free-standing compartment after it was paid for was invented in the first century A.D. It gave people water, but not in the plastic bottles the U.S. loves so much; this one was for selling holy water.

A Greek engineer and mathematician named Heron of Alexandria (also known as Hero) was hired by an Egyptian temple to construct a machine that could regulate the amount of holy water temple-goers could access. This water wasn't necessarily used like the holy water in Catholic churches today (for baptisms or dipping your fingers in before you cross yourself). Water in ancient Egypt symbolized several spiritual ideals, like purity and renewal, and people would pour water as an offering to ancestors or temple gods. Apparently, some people would pour more water than they were paying for, and there wasn't an effective regulation process to ensure this wouldn't happen. Heron's invention put that regulation in place.