The Classic Comfort Food Drake Maye Likes (According To His Wife, Ann)

The NFL's Drake Maye is having an MVP-caliber season, leading the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl after a seven-year absence. His performance has helped the Pats exceed all expectations, breaking a few of Tom Brady's records in the process. As it turns out, Maye's season might have been fueled in part by a couple of classic comfort dishes.

In a rapid-fire Q&A with NFL on NBC, Maye's wife Ann shared her favorite meal to make for the football superstar: "He's pretty picky, so he likes a solid like spaghetti, maybe a chicken caesar salad. Something like that. Always classic."

That first dish might come as a surprise if you're obsessed enough with Maye to watch everything Patriots-related. In a blind ranking of pasta shapes on the Patriots YouTube channel, Maye immediately ranked penne — not spaghetti! — as his top shape. Then again, Ann (a pretty accomplished food influencer in her own right) probably knows his palate best, so if she says spaghetti is one of his favorites, we believe her. As for Maye's fondness for chicken Caesar salad, there's no question that it's about as classic as you can get when it comes to veggie-based dishes.