The Foods NFL Players Can't Stop Eating

What fuels elite NFL athletes is sometimes exactly what you'd expect — protein-packed meals and carefully crafted diets — but not always. Sometimes, it's speedy sugar rushes or drive-thru dinners, or chips and chocolate milk, or bacon and Honey Buns.

Every player has a unique playbook when it comes to food. Quarterback Tom Brady famously quipped that he'd never let a strawberry cross his lips, sticking to a supremely strict diet that sidelined even a little strawberry. Contrast that with wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, who cheerfully credits his NFL success to a steady diet of McDonald's.

From fruit-free to fast food, NFL players boast some unique culinary quirks. Whether it's Jalen Hurts perfecting his crawfish boil, Patrick Mahomes putting ketchup on just about anything, or Jordan Mailata taking down an entire box of bow-tie pasta before a game, the league is a smorgasbord of memorable munchies. So grab a snack — perhaps an Uncrustables PB&J, a locker room favorite — and settle in as we get a taste of some foods that NFL players can't stop eating.