The Foods NFL Players Can't Stop Eating
What fuels elite NFL athletes is sometimes exactly what you'd expect — protein-packed meals and carefully crafted diets — but not always. Sometimes, it's speedy sugar rushes or drive-thru dinners, or chips and chocolate milk, or bacon and Honey Buns.
Every player has a unique playbook when it comes to food. Quarterback Tom Brady famously quipped that he'd never let a strawberry cross his lips, sticking to a supremely strict diet that sidelined even a little strawberry. Contrast that with wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, who cheerfully credits his NFL success to a steady diet of McDonald's.
From fruit-free to fast food, NFL players boast some unique culinary quirks. Whether it's Jalen Hurts perfecting his crawfish boil, Patrick Mahomes putting ketchup on just about anything, or Jordan Mailata taking down an entire box of bow-tie pasta before a game, the league is a smorgasbord of memorable munchies. So grab a snack — perhaps an Uncrustables PB&J, a locker room favorite — and settle in as we get a taste of some foods that NFL players can't stop eating.
Candy
Some NFL players have a sweet tooth that could rival a kid in a candy store. Just ask running back Marshawn Lynch, whose love for Skittles was so legendary he put pictures of the candy on his cleats. After scoring touchdowns, you'd catch him on the sidelines chowing down on what his uncle called "power pellets." This candy tradition started back in high school, when Lynch's mom fed him Skittles to celebrate touchdowns — a reward system that clearly stuck.
Lynch isn't the only one with a taste for Skittles. Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan grew up with a health-conscious mom, but once he escaped to college, he dove headfirst into candy bliss. He credits his bursts of speed on the field to a constant sugar rush. Along with Skittles, he packed his candy pantry with Starbursts, Sour Patch Kids, Razzles, and gummy rings. If it's sweet, chewy, and bright enough to light up a dark room, there's a good chance you'd find it in Jordan's stash.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is another proud candy lover. It's like Halloween year-round at Jefferson's place, with jars full of Twix, Snickers, KitKats, Reese's, and plenty more hiding in his cabinets. While he's definitely a chocolate fan, fruity Sour Patch Kids are a must-have. And when his team traveled to London, he couldn't wait to try some British sweets. The candy connoisseur noticed that Skittles taste different in the U.K. – turns out the purple Skittle swaps grape for blackcurrant.
Cereal
Wheaties might be the breakfast of champions, but for NFL stars like Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, oatmeal is the breakfast of consistency. He once posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he's "been eating the same oatmeal every morning for the past five years." His brother, J.J. Watt, was also a devoted oatmeal eater during his playing days. As a defensive end, J.J. didn't just dabble — he devoured oatmeal (along with six eggs) to start off every day.
Another pair of football brothers, Travis and Jason Kelce, are well-known in the cereal game. On their "New Heights" podcast, they ranked their favorite cereals. Travis, who struggled to narrow down his list, crowned Reese's Puffs as his top pick, followed by a delicious lineup of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Cap'n Crunch Berries, and Apple Jacks. Jason also cheered for Reese's Puffs, leading the pack in his cereal draft. He also selected Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap'n Crunch, and Cheerios to his roster. While talking about their shared top choice, Travis said he could eat an entire box of Reese's Puffs right then and there.
Travis and Jason have since teamed up with General Mills to create the Kelce Mix, a mash-up of their top three favorites — Reese's Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Lucky Charms. Whether this trio plays well together on your taste buds might be up for debate. According to Mashed's own review of Kelce Mix Cereal, it's a breakfast fumble.
Chips
Ever wondered what NFL stars do after the final whistle blows? Besides postgame interviews and showers, many of them turn to what fans have been snacking on all game — chips! Defensive end Isaac Rochell shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what happens after an away game – eating is a big part of it. The array of snack options on the plane could rival a convenience store, including plenty of chip choices from classic Lay's to Ruffles Baked.
Some of the league's biggest offensive stars have publicly shared their affection for chips. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey loves Cool Ranch Doritos. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes considers himself a big snacker who eats a lot of chips. Like McCaffrey, Mahomes used to be into Cool Ranch Doritos. But he called an audible and switched to eating Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos. Growing up, Cheetos were a favorite snack of Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. It's hard to imagine him not making those iconic orange fingerprints all over the football. And Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill consumes chips in a variety of forms. He might grab a quick lunch of nachos or snack on some Doritos. And when it's time for dinner? If he's lucky, Fritos take center stage — his favorite mom-cooked meal is Frito pie.
Pasta
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata takes carb-loading to a whole new level. The night before a game, he doesn't just eat a large helping of pasta — he eats an entire box of bow-tie pasta. Yup, an entire box. While not every player tackles a full box, pasta before a game is a popular choice. When running back Austin Ekeler played for the Los Angeles Chargers, the highlight of his stay at the team hotel was feasting on his favorite pasta — penne with Alfredo sauce, which he looked forward to every Saturday night before a home game.
Ekeler is not alone in his love for creamy Alfredo, though many players prefer it as a pregame meal instead of a night-before tradition. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has a soft spot for shrimp Alfredo. It's his go-to pregame dish, a ritual that started back in high school when his team ate pasta before Friday night games.
For some players, one pasta sauce just isn't enough. Like Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. also eats Alfredo for a game day meal. But he adds a unique twist — he mixes Alfredo with pesto for an extra flavorful approach to those pregame carbs. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons also takes an extra saucy approach – his game day meal is fettuccine Alfredo with a layer of marinara on top.
Fast food
McDonald's is fast, filling, and evidently, fuel for football excellence! Former wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson has never been shy about his love for the golden arches. He made headlines on "Hard Knocks" talking about his McDonald's diet and proudly credits McDonald's with fueling his 12-year, injury-free career. Talk about a happy meal! But this is all far beyond just talk from Johnson — he's literally bought into McDonald's and now owns three franchises.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert didn't go the McDonald's route. Instead, he spent his rookie year living off Subway sandwiches. For dinner, he'd have two sandwiches — Steak & Cheese and Chicken Bacon Ranch. Apparently, all that Subway supercharged his game — he went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. It's only fitting that he now stars in Subway commercials.
Then there's Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead, whose signature sack celebration involves rubbing his belly – probably because it's full of Panda Express. His go-to order includes a Bigger Plate, with half Chow Mein, half Fried Rice, and three servings of Orange Chicken. He adds on an à la carte order of Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, another à la carte order of Honey Walnut Shrimp, and then even more Fried Rice. Armstead's hunger for Panda Express started back in college, thanks to a conveniently placed campus location where he could grab a meal between classes. Just like many NFL greats, and frankly most of us, Armstead appreciates the taste, convenience, and comfort of fast food.
Ketchup
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had a lifelong love affair with ketchup. He used to put the condiment on bread to make sandwiches – and that's all he'd put on, just ketchup and bread. He's since grown out of ketchup-only sandwiches, but he hasn't dialed back his enthusiasm for the condiment. Playing in Kansas City, Missouri — arguably one of the best barbecue cities in America – he'll take that world-class barbecue home and, yes, add ketchup to it. The condiment also goes on his hot dogs, hamburgers, steak, eggs, macaroni and cheese, ham – Mahomes even puts ketchup on his Thanksgiving turkey. It's no wonder that he signed on as a brand ambassador for Hunt's Ketchup. If anyone's earned that endorsement, it's Mahomes.
New England Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye just might be following Mahomes' ketchup-covered path. Before being selected as the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Maye revealed he likes ketchup on eggs and with his steak. He acknowledged it might be disappointing and offensive to chefs, but explained it was just something he grew up doing. In Maye's young career, it's too early to know whether ketchup will be the secret sauce to quarterback success. But it certainly seems to be working for Mahomes, who continues to light up defenses while rocking that ketchup-colored Kansas City Chiefs jersey.
Smucker's Uncrustables
NFL players eat so many Smucker's Uncrustables it became a New York Times headline. As the article revealed, teams go through thousands of these crustless wonders every week. The Denver Broncos alone polish off about 700 Uncrustables in just one week.
For the uninitiated, Uncrustables are round, crustless, crimp-sealed peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. They come frozen, and you're supposed to let them thaw for 30 to 60 minutes at room temperature before digging in. But who has the patience? Some players dive in so eagerly they don't even wait for the great thaw, tackling them while they're still frosty.
The convenience factor is a big part of what makes Uncrustables such a hit in the NFL. Players can eat them anywhere, at any time, and in the precious few moments they have to spare — in the locker room before a game, during halftime, between team meetings, or on flights to and from games. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle downs a couple on a flight to a game, and at least another two on the way back. Who needs in-flight peanuts when you have a playbook full of PB&J?
Chocolate milk
In NFL locker rooms, you might expect to see players reaching for expensive protein shakes. Instead, many are grabbing something that might remind you of elementary school lunch — chocolate milk. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made it part of his pregame meal and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow has been a fan since high school. For Ragnow, it's been a key part of his recovery routine ever since.
Why are these gridiron giants so keen on a drink that most of us left behind in the school cafeteria? Well, it's not just because it's delicious (which it is). Nutritionists like Jordan Mazur, the 49ers' Director of Nutrition, are actually recommending it. He shared a meal plan for NFL linemen, who can be putting away 5,000 calories a day. On their way to hitting that huge number, chocolate milk makes more than a few appearances. The plan includes a mid-morning smoothie made with 12 ounces of chocolate milk, an 8-ounce glass of chocolate milk at lunch, and another smoothie with 12 ounces of chocolate milk before bed.
Why so much chocolate milk? According to WebMD, it's nutrient-rich, great for bone health, helps build muscle mass, and increases endurance. And Erin Kratzer, former Team Dietitian for the Cincinnati Bengals, points out that it's 90% water and full of electrolytes — perfect for rehydration after a tough game. So if you're looking for one of the best sports drink alternatives, it just might be worth revisiting that chocolatey childhood favorite.
Bacon
When it comes to bacon, some NFL players don't hold back — just ask the cafeteria staff at the Atlanta Falcons training facility, who cook a whopping 15 pounds of it every day. Whether you're talking to Falcons players or other guys around the league, one thing is clear: bacon is part of the game plan. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told Men's Health that he eats "the same breakfast every day. It's hash browns, kiwi, toast, eggs, orange juice, and turkey bacon." You'll hear echoes of this all over the league – Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones, Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill – different teams, different positions, but they all share a love for bacon at breakfast.
But the NFL's consumption of bacon is by no means limited to breakfast. In his playing days, J.J. Watt ate 6,000 to 9,000 calories per day. To incorporate more fat into his diet, Watt's trainer recommended a dinner of eight chicken breasts, three of which would be wrapped in bacon.
Dallas Cowboys center Brock Hoffman rounds out dinner with bacon, too. On TikTok, he shared his plans to start a carnivore diet, and naturally, his shopping haul included plenty of thick-cut bacon. His first meal on the carnivore diet consisted of all beef hot dogs, natural beef burgers, and, of course, some thick-cut bacon.
Honey Buns
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the overall number-two pick in the 2024 NFL draft, has a serious soft spot for Honey Buns. They're a nostalgic treat that's been a part of his life since childhood — quick, easy, and delicious. Between workouts, Daniels will often grab a Honey Bun for a fast snack. Sometimes, he goes for two Honey Buns and then takes a nap, waking up fully recharged and ready to tackle the rest of the day. If you ask him, cutting Honey Buns out of his diet just isn't an option.
Daniels isn't the only one powering through the day with Honey Buns. Former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Isaac Rochell took to TikTok to share some of the unexpected rookie duties he was given when he joined the Chargers. One of those tasks? Keeping the snack stash stocked. He watched the D-line room chow through $400 worth of Little Debbie Honey Buns every couple of weeks. And while he was meant to be the keeper of the cakes, he admitted in his video caption that he was "also guilty for smacking the Honey Buns."
Crawfish
When he's not dodging tackles, Jalen Hurts could very well be dodging splashes of spicy broth in his quest to be the ultimate crawfish connoisseur. If he weren't starring as quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, he imagines he'd be making a living as a professional crawfish cooker. Boiled crawfish is his favorite food, hands down. Hurts is so into crawfish that he's even managed to get it on the menu at the Eagles practice facility. Whether the cafeteria staff there can match Hurts' level of expertise is another question entirely. Crawfish cooking runs in the family for Hurts — he learned by watching both his dad and his grandfather. Over time, he's developed his own approach and he isn't shy about his culinary success. He says he makes great crawfish, worthy of a professional crawfish cooker title any day.
But Hurts isn't the only NFL quarterback who knows his way around crawfish. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott comes from Louisiana, where crawfish isn't just the state crustacean – it's a way of life. Prescott loves crawfish, especially when his dad is the one making it. In true Louisiana fashion, nothing goes to waste. After a big crawfish boil, Prescott's dad takes any leftovers and turns them into other dishes like gumbo — the family might be eating crawfish in some form or another for days. Does anyone else think a crawfish cook-off should be added to the skills competitions as part of the NFL Pro Bowl Games?