How Arnold Schwarzenegger Turns His Protein Shakes Into Cocktails

Given that he's been focused on his physique since he was a teenager growing up in Austria, it makes sense that Arnold Schwarzenegger would have a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to protein shakes. A staple of many athletes and individuals looking to squeeze extra protein into their diet, these drinks are convenient, but not always the most appealing in terms of taste. Schwarzenegger adds to both the fun and flavor to them by tossing in a surprising ingredient — alcohol.

As he revealed during a Zoom interview to Business Insider, Schwarzenegger often adds a bit of Austrian Schnapps or tequila to his protein shake (it's worth mentioning that schnapps can also be a great addition to hot beverages like a pumpkin spice latte). The unusual inclusion began because a Schwarzenegger thought the alcohol would help the protein reach his bloodstream faster. While this isn't particularly backed by science, Schwarzenegger may have stuck with it because he simply likes the taste — the inclusion "just gives it a little extra flavor."

However, if you're envisioning a protein shake that's more similar to a frosty daiquiri, you're a little off base. Alongside the necessary protein powder and shot of liquor, his go-to shake recipe includes almond milk, cherry juice, a banana, and a whole raw egg (which NFL player Austin Ekeler swears by for his smoothies).