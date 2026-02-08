How Arnold Schwarzenegger Turns His Protein Shakes Into Cocktails
Given that he's been focused on his physique since he was a teenager growing up in Austria, it makes sense that Arnold Schwarzenegger would have a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to protein shakes. A staple of many athletes and individuals looking to squeeze extra protein into their diet, these drinks are convenient, but not always the most appealing in terms of taste. Schwarzenegger adds to both the fun and flavor to them by tossing in a surprising ingredient — alcohol.
As he revealed during a Zoom interview to Business Insider, Schwarzenegger often adds a bit of Austrian Schnapps or tequila to his protein shake (it's worth mentioning that schnapps can also be a great addition to hot beverages like a pumpkin spice latte). The unusual inclusion began because a Schwarzenegger thought the alcohol would help the protein reach his bloodstream faster. While this isn't particularly backed by science, Schwarzenegger may have stuck with it because he simply likes the taste — the inclusion "just gives it a little extra flavor."
However, if you're envisioning a protein shake that's more similar to a frosty daiquiri, you're a little off base. Alongside the necessary protein powder and shot of liquor, his go-to shake recipe includes almond milk, cherry juice, a banana, and a whole raw egg (which NFL player Austin Ekeler swears by for his smoothies).
Tips for improving your protein shakes
While Arnold Schwarzenegger's concoction may seem a bit unusual, you also have to remember what he has to compare it to. When he was just getting started back in the 1960s, his typical protein shake included milk, honey, skimmed milk powder, and yeast, which he acknowledged tasted awful but was the best he could do with what he had access to at the time. Luckily, nowadays there are a huge variety of protein powders in the market, and endless ways to boost the flavor to yield a delicious protein shake.
First of all, if you're following Schwarzenegger's lead and making a spiked shake, consider which liquid base would pair best with your liquor of choice. Something sweet like Irish cream liqueur would be a match for dairy, or dairy alternatives such as almond, coconut, or cashew milk. Clear spirits like vodka or rum would pair well with fruit juice. And, keep your protein powder in mind as well — flavors like chocolate and cookies and cream work well with dairy, while juice-based shakes are best complemented by fruity flavors or neutral options such as vanilla.
Schwarzenegger also mentioned that he set up a protein shake bar complete with ice and schnapps in his trailer where co-stars could then come enjoy a spiked, protein-packed beverage. In general, it's important to ensure your shakes either include ice or are adequately chilled as this can improve the flavor. In a rush? Keep things simple by pairing a pre-mixed protein shake with a shot — check out our ranking of Premier Protein shake flavors to identify the perfect match for your spirit of choice.