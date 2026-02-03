The Best Items New To Sam's Club In February 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As grocery prices continue to rise, more and more shoppers are turning to wholesale clubs. Many familiar with Walmart are looking to its wholesale cousin, Sam's Club, which is well-known for its membership pros and cons and copycat items that some reviewers say are better than the real thing. Whether you're a new Sam's Club shopper who recently took the plunge to become a member, or a veteran card holder looking to get the best possible value month after month, we have you covered. We searched through the grocery items coming to Sam's Club in February and curated a list of the best, so you don't miss out on a single deal.
From morning drink essentials and kitchen tools to dinners that bake quickly in the oven and feed the whole family, Sam's Club has new items that cover all the bases. Not a member? Still, check out the list. One of Sam's Club's best-kept secrets is nonmembers can still purchase groceries online (with a few exceptions for member-exclusive products); it simply requires creating a guest account to check out.
Member's Mark High Protein Penne Pasta with Italian Sausage
Members of wholesale clubs aim for efficiency, and nothing delivers that quite like a ready-made meal that can be tossed in the oven, baked, and served. Member's Mark High Protein Penne Pasta with Italian Sausage has all the food groups covered and packs in extra protein. This meal earned 4.7 out of five stars from reviewers.
Purchase the Member's Mark High Protein Penne Pasta with Italian Sausage for $17.15.
Member's Mark Love at 1st Bite Box
Designed for two people to share (and perhaps fall in love over), the Member's Mark Love at 1st Bite Box contains one 2-pound heart-shaped Angus boneless beef ribeye steak, 8 ounces of trimmed asparagus, two cheesy potato gratin rounds, and one 6-ounce New York cheesecake. The package also includes a heart-shaped slab of garlic-herb butter. According to a Sam's Club Instagram post, these items were pieced together based on feedback from shoppers. This item must be ordered online no later than February 10.
Purchase the Member's Mark Love at 1st Bite Box for $92.34
Maker's Mark Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board
While most kitchens contain at least one cutting board, this board is designed for serving. The Member's Mark Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board features a herringbone pattern, which creates an aesthetic background for displaying snack-sized meats, cheeses, nuts, and fruit. The handle has a hole that can be threaded with rope or string to hang the board between uses.
Purchase the Member's Mark Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board for $14.94
Gheelish Lightly Buttered Organic Popcorn
With just three ingredients (organic popcorn, organic ghee, and pink Himalayan salt), 100 calories, and 5 grams of fiber per serving, Gheelish Lightly Buttered Organic Popcorn is a nutritional snack option that can be easily shared.
Purchase the Gheelish Lightly Buttered Organic Popcorn for $6.48
Member's Mark Red Instant Dry Yeast
At-home bread making has risen in popularity in recent years. For those curious about trying it, Sam's Club now carries Member's Mark Red Instant Dry Yeast. Each package comes with two 1-pound boxes, which can be used in recipes such as bread, pastries, and pizza crust. With just ¼ teaspoon serving size, this yeast goes a long way in producing many recipes.
Purchase the Member's Mark Red Instant Dry Yeast for $6.98
Member's Mark 24-Can Waterproof Backpack Cooler
Food and beverage connoisseurs who like to hike in style should check out the Member's Mark 24-Can Waterproof Backpack Cooler. The ergonomic straps are designed for comfort and safety, while the waterproof and leakproof backpack holds 24 12-ounce beverage cans. The backpack comes in three colors: tan, mediterranean (teal), or grey.
Purchase the Member's Mark 24-Can Waterproof Backpack Cooler for $69.98
The Good Bean MexiCali Seasoned Beans
The Good Bean MexiCali Seasoned Beans make the perfect side for a taco or burrito night, or they can stand alone as a hearty snack with 7 grams of plant protein and 5 grams of fiber per serving. The black beans are mixed with corn, red bell peppers, onions, and spices. Sam's Club now carries boxes with four microwavable pouches.
Purchase the The Good Bean MexiCali Seasoned Beans for $9.98
Member's Mark Ready-to-Drink Cosmopolitan Vodka Cocktail
Each bottle of Sam's Club's new Member's Mark Ready-to-Drink Cosmopolitan Vodka Cocktail contains 1 liter of the drink, which is made with vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, and "natural flavors." Instagram taste testers called it a "perfect balance of sweet and tart."
Purchase the Member's Mark Ready-to-Drink Cosmopolitan Vodka Cocktail for $9.97
Member's Mark 4-Piece Stoneware Reactive Pasta Bowl Set
Pasta-loving families or friend groups of four are covered with the new Member's Mark Four-Piece Stoneware Reactive Pasta Bowl Set. The bowls are microwave- and dishwasher-safe. The artisanal glaze on the bowls creates unique, marbled color variations in each piece, so no two are exactly the same. The set comes in blue, green, or grey.
Purchase the Member's Mark Four-piece Stoneware Reactive Pasta Bowl Set for $14.88