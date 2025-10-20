Which Wholesale Club Is Cheaper: Sam's Club, Costco, Or BJ's?

Customers shop at big-box wholesale clubs for a number of reasons, but one of the most important is to save money by buying more for less. The "Big Three" of these stores is Sam's Club, Costco, and BJ's, but navigating the murky waters of choosing the best (and cheapest) store can be challenging.

Each club has its perks and drawbacks. For example, there are a number of things that Sam's Club does better than Costco, including the quality of its Member's Mark products and shopping without ever going up to a register. On the flip side, there are aspects of the Costco experience that are always better than Sam's Club, like its in-store samples and its return policy. Add BJ's into the mix, and you have a lot of information to sort through. To help prospective customers out (or inspire you to switch to a different chain) we've gathered the "need-to-knows" about each club so you can make the most informed decision possible. (Note, pricing often depends on location and supply, so our comparisons are just one snapshot of a moment in time.)