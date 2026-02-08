What Happened To Melissa d'Arabian After Food Network?

Melissa d'Arabian scored relatability points with busy moms everywhere after winning season five of "Food Network Star," and hosting her subsequent show, "Ten Dollar Dinners," for seven seasons. During her time on Food Network, she positioned herself as a champion of family budgeting and simplicity, frequently referencing her four children while sharing easy recipes made with everyday products, like her secret ingredient, soy sauce. However, in April 2023, d'Arabian announced a huge change in her life — sharing with friends and followers on Instagram that she'd be enrolling in Columbia University and relocating to New York City to pursue an MFA in Theatre Management and Producing.

In a previous roundup of "Next Food Network Star" winners who left the network, we noted that following her show, "Ten Dollar Dinners," d'Arabian starred in a few Food Network web series, made cross-channel appearances, and published three food-related books: "Ten Dollar Dinners," "Supermarket Healthy," and "Tasting Grace."

To help her followers understand her decision to leave the food industry after building a successful career to pursue a new path through theatre school, she wrote on her Instagram: "I can take all that with me into my next era, circling back to my first love; the place where I feel most generous, alive, and whole: theatre and live performance."