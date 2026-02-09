Before Becoming A Food Giant Nestlé Started With One Basic Staple

It is hard to find a corner of the world that Nestlé has not reached. As of January 2026, there are over 100 products listed on Nestlé's website. The company is famous for its chocolate and coffee, but it's also the manufacturer behind household brand names, like Stouffer's, Perrier, and Purina pet food. Before becoming an international food giant, Nestlé started with one basic staple: condensed milk. The Anglo-Swiss Condensed Milk Company was founded in 1866, becoming Europe's first commercial producer of shelf-stable, condensed milk. One year later, Henri Nestlé, a pharmacist in Vevey, Switzerland, developed a canned baby formula made from flour, milk, and sugar. The companies merged in 1905, and thus the Nestlé Group was established.

What is condensed milk in the first place? It is milk that has about 60% of its water content removed, and is sold sweetened. It first became popular in the 1860s as part of military rations during the American Civil War, as it has a high calorie count by weight (about 123 calories per 1 fluid ounce). These days, condensed milk is beloved worldwide, used to quickly and cheaply add sweet, milky flavors to desserts and drinks. Younger cooks may find the ingredient a little kitschy, leading to mistakes when cooking with condensed milk, like not using it in both sweet and savory dishes. Fortunately, there are many recipes involving this classic pantry staple, from simple condensed milk toast to homemade dulce de leche. Just remember, a little goes a long way!