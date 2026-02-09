The Tedious Process Behind Chick-Fil-A's Perfectly Crispy Chicken

There's a reason Yelp reviews crowned Chick-fil-A America's favorite chicken sandwich chain. The restaurant continues to be the go-to for perfectly crisp, flavorful, juicy chicken between buns because, even though Chick-fil-A has evolved over the years, the fried chicken recipe at the chain's heart has remained essentially unchanged since the 1960s.

Quick-service chains regularly automate food prep processes, but Chick-fil-A still has a lot of literal hands-on work that goes into making those iconic chicken fillets. The process starts with high-quality chicken fillets that come frozen to the restaurant. Once thawed, they're hand-breaded in a milk-and-egg wash, then coated in a seasoned flour mixture. At multiple stages, the chicken fillets are checked by hand for imperfections to ensure only those of the right size and consistency make it into a sandwich.

The pro step that every Chick-fil-A employee is taught is to push down hard with their bodyweight when pressing the fillets into the flour mixture. Repeated on both sides of the fillet, this step ensures a thick, even coating of the flour mixture, which plays a crucial role in how crispy the chicken gets. Finally, the breaded fillets are placed in a pressure fryer. Here, too, the process is meticulous. To ensure the chicken cooks evenly, the pieces are positioned so the thicker sections of meat are exposed to hotter oil, thus ensuring even cooking and a perfect crunch in every bite.