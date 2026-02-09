How Martha Stewart Approaches One Of The Most Wasted Kitchen Storage Areas
Most of us have probably reached a point where we feel like our kitchen is at its limit. Once you've picked up the best kitchen organization tools from Costco and tackled all the well-known storage hacks, what's next? You have to start to get creative and turn to unlikely spots to take advantage of every square inch available. And according to Martha Stewart, one of the most wasted areas in the kitchen is under the sink.
Chances are you already have items under the kitchen sink, as this area often consists of two doors that open up to a shelf or two. Although the pipe of the sink is contained in this area, this space is actually quite generous. In a YouTube video on her channel, Stewart demonstrates how she has her under-sink space set up. Although this isn't the most glamorous part of the kitchen to focus on, naturally, she makes it look as tidy as possible (it's a good example if you've ever wondered what the inside of Martha Stewart's home looks like).
She has installed a pull-out drawer at the bottom of the cabinet under the sink, which means items stored down here easier to find and grab. Without a pull-out drawer, you would normally need to get on your knees to pull out what you're looking for.
How to set up storage under the sink
Martha Stewart believes that in order to maximize space in the kitchen, everything must have its place. For example, the best way according to her is to store knives is in a knife drawer. So what items get placed under the sink? In the video, her under-sink drawer contains the typical items like cleaning supplies, extra sponges, brushes, trash bags, soap, baking soda, and vinegar. This is also a good spot for rags, kitchen towels, dishwasher detergent, disinfectant wipes, and gloves.
She explains that due to sink leaks, you should never place anything under here that shouldn't get wet. This definitely wouldn't be a good spot for food or beverage overflow, as they shouldn't be stored so close to cleaners or exposed to moisture.
Inside the slide out drawer, racks, organizers, and baskets can be used to separate items and keep order. If you don't want to install a slide out drawer, multi-tiered racks with pull-out drawers can be used for smaller items, and cleaning sprays, bottles, and towels can be placed in bins. Suction hooks or hook racks can be added to the walls of the doors and used to store anything that hangs: towels, dustpans, mini brooms, and scrubbers.