10 Kitchen 'Tips' Chefs Say You Should Avoid

There's all kinds of information about food and cooking out there and, we'll be honest, not all of it is correct. Of course, there's room for people to do things their own way, but you'll often come across useless TikTok cooking hacks, or commonly touted advice that just isn't true. That's why we wanted to learn about the kitchen "tips" chefs say you should avoid.

I spoke to four professional chefs to get their hot takes. Giuseppe Miggiano is the owner and chef at Casa Tua and had a lot to say about carbonara and olive oil. Lucas Toborek, head chef at event planning and catering company Poptop, had some other great insights into kitchen don'ts. I also spoke with private chef and medical meals specialist Chuck Hayworth of The Resort Chef, and David Buico, executive chef and owner of Mercato Cucina.

Armed with this insider info, I was ready to take on some of the common cooking and kitchen advice that chefs don't endorse. Some of these tips might be things you do every day without a second thought that are making your cooking worse. Just making a handful of basic changes could up your game and make meals more delicious.