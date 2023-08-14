TikTok Cooking Hacks That Are So Useless They're Funny

There's a fine line between madness and genius and nowhere is that more real than in TikTok's culinary landscape. It's a weird place where the enthusiasm of self-made chefs and their obtuse cooking hacks bring about bad recipes that ultimately make you question your reality. These food hacks, while more chuckle-inducing than Michelin-star worthy, acquire a life of their own, forging their own path cut with laughter and perplexed eyebrow raises. Whether these tactics are a result of ingenuity gone awry, or simply a thirst for viral stardom, one thing is certain — they never fail to be absolutely useless while also making us laugh.

TikTok's oddest "cheftestants" have unwittingly forged a unique language of culinary comedy. And much like an unexpected dash of spice that tingles your palate, they serve a delightful twist of humor, ensuring that the art of cooking, as seen through their peculiarly inventive lenses, invariably keeps us enthralled – even while it offers no actual value. Here, the end goal isn't always a satiated stomach. Sometimes, it's a hearty laugh or an angry furrow of the brow that truly satiates. Here are TikTok cooking hacks that are so useless they're funny.