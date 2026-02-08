11 Papa Johns Ordering Tips Worth Knowing

Going on a quest to find a new favorite pizza restaurant is always fun, but sometimes nostalgia strikes, and you need to chow down on a pie from a chain. Domino's, Pizza Hut, and even Little Caesars can hit the spot since each chain has its own strengths. But one of the most controversial pizza chains that people love to hate and hate to love is Papa Johns.

Despite the fact that there are countless shady things to discover about Papa Johns, no one can deny that the brand is iconic. From its classic pepperoncini in each box to the addictive garlic dipping sauce and fluffy crust, there's plenty to enjoy.

If you find yourself hankering for some Papa Johns pizza, there are lots of tips and tricks to optimize your order. Whether you want to save money, maximize your toppings, get access to freebies, or more, Papa Johns makes it easy to customize your order and explore your options. All prices are accurate as of writing, but may vary depending on the location. Read on to uncover 11 Papa Johns ordering tips that every fan should know.