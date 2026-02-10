Kelsey Asbille From Yellowstone's Go-To Taco Bell Order

It's easy to associate the glamorous world of television and film with fine-dining restaurants. The stars of Yellowstone, however, have proven that the most casual restaurants are often the most beloved. In an interview with Taste of Country, Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbille singled out Taco Bell as one of her most frequented go-to food joints — and pinpointed some particular popular Taco Bell menu items as her usual order of the fast food.

"The No. 3 combo is supreme," she said in the interview, which occurred alongside costar Luke Grimes. "Luke's from Ohio, and I'm from South Carolina, so we are used to our fast food."

Keeping in line with that penchant for quick meals, Asbille tends to visit Taco Bell by way of the drive-through, ordering her go-to menu item from the car. Per the video interview, she routinely offers to share this order with Grimes, and though he always declines, Asbille's go-to order is an easy meal to share. That's because her favorite combination comes with two fan-favorite items — and the perfect drink to wash them both down.