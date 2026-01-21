Here's What These 9 Celebs Order From Taco Bell

Isn't it fun finding out the rich and famous eat the same fast food as we normals do? It's easy to picture them in their golden mansions snarfing down caviar and wagyu filets for every meal, when they're not collecting bags of cash or accepting awards for their unforgettable accomplishments. Knowing that many enjoy a ground-level bag of grub from Taco Bell is a comfort that makes it seem like maybe they're not so different from the rest of the world ... except for the mansions, cash bags, and awards, of course.

Tracking down celebrities' signature fast food orders reveals that many are devoted Bell-ringers, even if they have their personal assistants make a run for the border instead of doing it themselves. Musical icons like Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and even Dolly Parton are none too shy to tell the world about their favorite orders. The untold truth of Taco Bell is that the food is enticing enough to attract lifestyle influencers like Paris Hilton and Chrissy Teigen — people who can afford any food they want. And from the sphere of big- and small-screen stardom, Anna Kendrick and Jason Sudeikis have Taco Bell habits they're happy to share.

If you've ever wondered what these stars and more prefer when they glide through the drive-thru in their Escalades and Bentleys, the answers are sure to solidify your idol worship. Put your visions of VIP dining in glitzy hot spots aside for a minute and explore the favorite Taco Bell orders of some of the biggest stars on the planet.