Here's What These 9 Celebs Order From Taco Bell
Isn't it fun finding out the rich and famous eat the same fast food as we normals do? It's easy to picture them in their golden mansions snarfing down caviar and wagyu filets for every meal, when they're not collecting bags of cash or accepting awards for their unforgettable accomplishments. Knowing that many enjoy a ground-level bag of grub from Taco Bell is a comfort that makes it seem like maybe they're not so different from the rest of the world ... except for the mansions, cash bags, and awards, of course.
Tracking down celebrities' signature fast food orders reveals that many are devoted Bell-ringers, even if they have their personal assistants make a run for the border instead of doing it themselves. Musical icons like Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and even Dolly Parton are none too shy to tell the world about their favorite orders. The untold truth of Taco Bell is that the food is enticing enough to attract lifestyle influencers like Paris Hilton and Chrissy Teigen — people who can afford any food they want. And from the sphere of big- and small-screen stardom, Anna Kendrick and Jason Sudeikis have Taco Bell habits they're happy to share.
If you've ever wondered what these stars and more prefer when they glide through the drive-thru in their Escalades and Bentleys, the answers are sure to solidify your idol worship. Put your visions of VIP dining in glitzy hot spots aside for a minute and explore the favorite Taco Bell orders of some of the biggest stars on the planet.
Selena Gomez is a fan of Mexican pizza and chalupas
How dedicated a Taco Bell fan is Selena Gomez? Her love goes beyond the usual two-tacos-and-a-drink combo infatuation. Gomez is specific about her feelings for the chain's Mexican pizza, that come-and-go fan favorite that seems to disappear just as everyone is finding out it's back on the menu. She told Access Hollywood that she was "devastated" when it disappeared and hoped the chain would keep it on the menu (via YouTube). That's how you know the "Only Murders in the Building" star is one of us, but with better clothes and a billion-dollar net worth. Gomez also mentions chalupas as part of her order, but her heart clearly lies more with the Mexican Pizza portion of the meal.
It's possible that Gomez is a little too fixated on Taco Bell. As part of her engagement to producer Benny Blanco, Gomez took part in a Taco Bell picnic, where the singer and actress, very normally dressed in a shaggy fur coat, sat admiring her gigantic diamond ring. Taco Bell items were strategically positioned nearby. Notably absent from the photos was the groom-to-be. At least she called out his habit of getting her beloved Mexican pizza for her while sharing her love on her Instagram story in 2024.
Billie Eilish prefers vegan-friendly bean burritos
Good news for vegetarians who crave a little Taco Bell for themselves: Billie Eilish has proven that the classic bean burrito can satisfy a plant-centered appetite just fine. The award-winning singer is such a die-hard fan that she eats them three at a time, which may not be a varied meal but definitely quells the belly rumbles.
Not only does Eilish enjoy her bean burritos as a meal, she also incorporates them into her party planning. Once, she ordered 18 for a friend's birthday, but then rounded the number up to an even 20. Even for a Taco Bell superfan, that's a whole lot of beans and tortillas. Eilish was specific with her order, too. In a video posted on Instagram, you can hear her tell the cashier at the drive-thru that she wanted nothing but beans in the tortillas. For such a showbiz biggie, you'd think the chain could at least throw in tomatoes and lettuce.
Though plain bean burritos definitely keep the plant-centered Taco Bell eater satisfied, maybe someday Eilish will discover the spicy potato soft taco, a bargain menu item that can be made fully plant-based by asking for it to be made fresco style, which removes the dairy items and adds more diced tomatoes. It's a game-changer even the most famous celebrities can get into.
Dolly Parton does soft Taco Supremes and Mexican pizza
The godmother of country music and beloved angel of the celebrity circuit, Dolly Parton, gets her Bell on with a mixed order bound to make the hearts of fast food fanatics pound with envy. Her go-to item is a soft taco, largely because the hard shells fall apart too easily, she told Business Insider. To avoid breakage, she orders her Taco Supreme loaded to the max in a flexible flour tortilla wrap instead. It helps her keep on top of her Taco Bell dining while traveling around on the open road entertaining the masses.
Parton has a secondary favorite, too — that tricky treat, the Mexican pizza, which was a standard on the marquee for 35 years before Taco Bell removed it in 2020. Her adoration goes beyond appetite and into the realm of creativity. In 2021, she teased about working on a project called "Mexican Pizza: The Musical". It sounded like a prank, but it turned out to be an actual 12-minute Tik Tok video promotion featuring a slew of stars creating a faux production that re-introduced the beloved item. Parton appears in Act 3 to explain how even when people don't agree on pretty much anything, wanting Mexican pizza back on the menu unites us all.
Anna Kendrick loves Doritos Locos Tacos
In case you haven't kept up with the Taco Bell lifestyles of the rich and famous for a while, you should know that Anna Kendrick has loved Doritos Locos Tacos since 2012. Leave it to the quirky celeb to adore a crossover order as unique and playful as she is. She wasn't shy about letting her followers on X (known as Twitter at the time) about how she felt, saying "I can see why they sold 100 million of these already." Undoubtedly, some of the next million were purchased by Kendrick herself.
Kendrick doesn't simply eat her Taco Bell out in the open like the average Joe. Sometimes, she takes to enjoying it in her car all alone, as she described in a winsome interview with Conan O'Brien during a press push for "Pitch Perfect" back in 2012. "I cannot eat Taco Bell before midnight," she admits, suggesting that savoring such pedestrian vittles should be done in secret (via YouTube).
After turning 30 in 2018, Kendrick appeared on "Ellen" and admitted that her newly-acquired healthy eating habits made her feel better, despite hoping the approach would fail and she could pick up her Taco Bell habit again. Maybe the untold truth of Taco Bell Doritos Locos Tacos is that they're so compelling, celebrities have to age out of their eating practices in order to gain perspective.
Olivia Rodrigo goes for a Crunchwrap and a Baja Blast freeze
A contemporary celebrity requires a modern take on the Taco Bell catalog, which explains why Olivia Rodrigo keeps her order clear and concise by pairing a Crunchwrap with a Baja Blast freeze. She confessed it on a radio show in 2021, explaining that she veganizes her wrap by requesting beans instead of meat and eliminating the cheese and sour cream. Not only does Rodrigo proclaim this as her preferred order, she also says that Taco Bell is her favorite fast food restaurant of all.
A celebrity with Rodrigo's clout doesn't admit to her Taco Bell cravings without stirring the curiosity of her fans and followers. There's a whole bank of Tik Tok clips showing fans taking up the challenge and trying the "Vampire" singer's preferred combo. Results are mixed, with one reviewer pointing out that the no-meat version of a Crunchwrap leaves something to be desired.
More enterprising Rodrigo followers have attempted homemade versions of her fast food favorites, including a Crunchwrap made from scratch as part of a BuzzFeed UK feature. The result tasted just like Taco Bell, according to the cook. It turns out making a Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme copycat relies on hiding a tostada shell inside the folded flour tortilla. Rodrigo may have the dough to spare for the Taco Bell version, but the regulars strapped for cash can enjoy one for less.
Katy Perry celebrates big moments with a Crunchwrap Supreme
Who knew astronauts were such fans of Taco Bell? Katy Perry has hungered for the restaurant's timeless tastes long before she broke through the atmosphere and hovered (sort of) among the literal stars. In fact, Perry waited in line for over an hour just to eat at the opening of the first Tokyo Taco Bell in 2015, along with all the normals. Most of us would just hit up the one in our neighborhoods, but when you've been to space, doing Taco Bell in Tokyo doesn't seem like such a stretch.
So what does this maverick of song and the stratosphere prefer when she pulls up to the drive-thru window? Nothing less than a Crunchwrap Supreme, which seems to a favorite choice of the rich and glamorous. In fact, Perry feted her place on Forbes' list of the highest-paid celebrities in 2015 with one of her favorite wraps, according to her Instagram post.
If the super-wealthy indulging in fast food seems out of place for a luminary of Perry's status, maybe knowing she also dined on Taco Bell while in Glasgow, Scotland during her Witnesss World Tour will convince you that she's as real as everyone else. Sure, she looked up other places, but her lack of luck nailing down a local spot led her back to her tried-and-true Bell.
Jason Sudeikis celebrated the birth of his son with two chicken soft tacos and a Pepsi
Ted Lasso himself could coach fast food diners on how to enjoy Taco Bell like a pro. With "SNL" alum Jason Sudeikis weighing in on what's in his bag and where to find the best example of what Taco Bell has to offer, the TV star has definite opinions about which region has the finest version of the restaurant (hint: It's his home state of Kansas). Sudeikis explained to Harper's Bazaar, "I don't know why, how they do it different. The soft shells are always soft" (via TikTok).
How attached to Taco Bell is the "Horrible Bosses" star? As he explained to David Letterman during a 2011 appearance on "The Late Show," he stopped off to grab a few soft tacos before heading to the hospital for the birth of his son. As it happened, partner Olivia Wilde's water had broken, but labor took a while. So at 9 p.m., Sudeikis headed off for a pair of chicken soft tacos and a Pepsi — with Wilde's permission. He followed it up with a stop-off at a bar before arriving in time to help Wilde push (via the Daily Mail). Now that's true Taco Bell love.
In a world where luxury dining and specialty food turns into status symbols more and more, it's refreshing to know a star as big as Jason Sudeikis loves Taco Bell like the rest of us do. Even during the most important moments in his life.
Paris Hilton favors the Volcano Menu
She may be keeping a lower profile these days, but there was a moment when Paris Hilton was the hottest celebrity on the scene. The heiress-reality star-influencer has been rocking the Taco Bell goodness for her entire career. Her dedication to the chain's food goes way back, with Instagram posts of Hilton being snapped by paparazzi in 2007 as she carried her Taco Bell goods to her car. The bag may not be a Birkin, but it's plenty iconic.
One of her more recent endeavors involved a direct link to the restaurant. Resurrecting her "that's hot" catchphrase from her show "The Simple Life" in the early 2000s, Taco Bell enlisted Hilton as the face of its returning Volcano Menu for a 2023 promo. The campaign included pre-recorded advice from the icon herself at a phone number that incorporated "THTS-HOT" into the digits. There was also a clever call-back video on Instagram showing Hilton in a 2010 Taco Bell visit bookended by a 2023 trip through the drive-thru that tied a tidy bow on the celebrity's long-held passion for easygoing fast food from the outlet.
Similar to how Hilton has reinvented herself in recent years, the reasons why Taco Bell's menu never stays the same are centered around keeping things fresh to draw new attention. Hilton does it by launching product lines and creating a documentary about herself; Taco Bell does it by bringing back the Volcano Quesarito.
Chrissy Teigen prefers Doritos Tacos Locos
You can rank Taco Bell tacos from worst to best if you must, but make sure you leave room for Chrissy Teigen's favorite. Her love of Taco Bell is part of what keeps her grounded while living poshly. And none other than Doritos Locos Tacos are where Tiegen's fast food devotion lies. It falls in line with her love of Doritos in general; despite her humorous remarks about licking the cheesy dust off of Nacho Cheese Doritos, her habits are far more urbane even if her fans took her seriously when she said it.
Even though Chrissy Teigen's favorite snack might not be what you'd expect, it is one of the more inspired pairings in the Taco Bell culinary canon. But her penchant for the chain's signature selections doesn't stop with the cheesy-shelled taco tidbit, either. In a 2017 clip from Harper's Bazaar, this outspoken taco advocate was able to pick out a Taco Bell chicken taco from a mixed selection simply by tasting it (via Facebook).
Teigen shared a hack she uses to keep her delivered tacos from getting soggy, helping others get the most out of their Taco Bell orders, too. Her simple trick? Requesting the meat be kept separate from the tortillas. Sometimes, celebrities throw out a gem that benefits the rest of us.