Smash burgers have been around since the early-to-mid-20th century, popular in fast-casual diners as a way to maximize efficiency, quantity, and flavor. Indeed, the original smash burger wasn't invented by the similarly named chain. The flavorful burgers have gone from being made for efficiency to being a dominant culinary trend that fast food restaurants have capitalized on. While several chains offer tasty smash burgers, Culver's continues to prevail in making the tastiest, freshest smash burgers around.

Culver's first opened in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, and has grown to over 1,000 locations in 26 states, largely in Wisconsin and the Midwest, but also has a heavy presence in Florida. The burger chain is known for its ButterBurgers, which are hand-pressed thinly on a griddle and seared to give it the signature smash burger crispy edges and caramelization. The burgers are made with a premium blend of well-marbled sirloin, chuck, and plate cuts of fresh, never-frozen beef on a buttered and toasted bun, hence the name "ButterBurger."

Culver's stands out as a favorite among Midwesterners and visitors who have compared it to other fast food chains with the best and worst smash burgers. The restaurant has also ranked high on nationwide lists of best burger chains and is even the favorite smash burger of "Bizarre Foods" Andrew Zimmern, who thinks In-N-Out Burger is overrated.