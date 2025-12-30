Where To Find The Best & Worst Chain Restaurant Smash Burgers

The history of the original smash burger starts not with the Smashburger chain but with a method of cooking burgers that dates back almost a century. Nevertheless, leading up to and through the first half of the 2020s, smash burgers became trendy. Around that time, plenty of chains outside of the eponymous Smashburger started to embrace thin, crispy burger patties.

As is the case with practically every food trend in recent times, it was independent restaurants — Burgers Never Say Die, for example, which is the best burger spot in Los Angeles according to Owen Han — that helped popularize the style. Inevitably, smash burgers at major chain restaurants followed. Chains like Shake Shack and Five Guys had been serving burgers prepared with smashed patties, the latter two simply lacking verbiage explicitly labeling them as smash burgers.

So, the present-day smash burger landscape includes both the chains that developed smash burgers in the wake of the style's rise in popularity and chains that smash their burger patties without necessarily advertising that fact. I visited all of the biggest chains serving smash burgers accessible to me in and around Las Vegas in order to determine which chains' smash burgers are worth trying and which are failed attempts at chasing a fad. I've outlined my process further below. The following are the very best and absolute worst smash burgers available from chain restaurants.