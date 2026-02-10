One Of Rick Steves' Most Unforgettable Meals Came From This Small Farm In Central Italy

Italy is a bucket list destination for most foodies, but figuring out where to sample the country's best eats can be a daunting task, especially within the limited time frame of a vacation. This is where travel guru Rick Steves' advice proves invaluable. Having explored the Old Continent for decades as a traveler, Steves has had European culinary experiences of every shape and form. To boot, Italy remains one of his favorite countries, and within it, one of his most adored natural areas to explore is Tuscany. Home to rolling green hills and centuries-old farmhouses that sit on some of the country's (and the world's) most famous vineyards, the central Italian region's landscape looks like a postcard. Here, at a B&B run by Signora Sylvia Gori in her aristocratic family home, Steves had one of his most unforgettable meals.

While Rick Steves' advice on fast and affordable dining in Italy is more suited to cities like Rome, the countryside is meant for leisurely lunches made from locally grown produce — what Steves refers to as a "zero-kilometer meal" on his episode exploring farmhouse B&Bs in Tuscany. Having sampled the homemade limoncello sourced from his host's farm, the travel author got a tour of the property before joining three generations of the family for his memorable traditional Tuscan lunch. The first course consisted of delicate slivers of prosciutto and pecorino cheese, paired with the family's wine. This was followed by pasta, and a main course of roast potatoes, more cuts of meat, the ubiquitous Tuscan bread, and of course, more wine.