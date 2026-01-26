Rick Steves' Advice For Affordable & Fast Dining In Italy

If your travel style is guided by food, then you likely already know that Italy is a top destination for anyone who appreciates pristine ingredients and dedication to preparing meals with care and love. And one of the best things about eating in Italy is that you can enjoy incredible dishes at any budget. Finding a place where you can eat quickly might pose more of a problem since the concept of "eating and running" is really not in an Italian's vocabulary, especially in a sit-down restaurant. But, if anyone could give advice regarding quick dining in Italy, it's Rick Steves, the renowned travel expert, author, and television show host, and he actually has some brilliant tips on eating in a jiffy in the Mediterranean country.

On his website, Steves suggests, "When all you want is a quick, simple, affordable meal, keep your eyes peeled for Italy's many casual take-out alternatives to a pricey restaurant: pizza rustica shops, paninoteche, and cafeteria-style tavola calda bars and rosticcerie." Pizza rustica shops are establishments that sell pizza rustica, a pie-like pizza with all sorts of stuffings. Sometimes you might also find pizza al taglio in Rome, aka assorted pizzas sold by the slice. They're usually cut into squares and sold by weight. Paninoteche are casual spots that sell sandwiches; they're not always grilled or heated the way Americans have come to know paninis. A tavola calda is sort of like a cafeteria where you can find a buffet of sorts, with a variety of meat, pasta, and vegetable dishes. And a rosticceria sells roasted meats plus antipasti and salads, all of which you can order to go for a fair price.