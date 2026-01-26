Rick Steves' Advice For Affordable & Fast Dining In Italy
If your travel style is guided by food, then you likely already know that Italy is a top destination for anyone who appreciates pristine ingredients and dedication to preparing meals with care and love. And one of the best things about eating in Italy is that you can enjoy incredible dishes at any budget. Finding a place where you can eat quickly might pose more of a problem since the concept of "eating and running" is really not in an Italian's vocabulary, especially in a sit-down restaurant. But, if anyone could give advice regarding quick dining in Italy, it's Rick Steves, the renowned travel expert, author, and television show host, and he actually has some brilliant tips on eating in a jiffy in the Mediterranean country.
On his website, Steves suggests, "When all you want is a quick, simple, affordable meal, keep your eyes peeled for Italy's many casual take-out alternatives to a pricey restaurant: pizza rustica shops, paninoteche, and cafeteria-style tavola calda bars and rosticcerie." Pizza rustica shops are establishments that sell pizza rustica, a pie-like pizza with all sorts of stuffings. Sometimes you might also find pizza al taglio in Rome, aka assorted pizzas sold by the slice. They're usually cut into squares and sold by weight. Paninoteche are casual spots that sell sandwiches; they're not always grilled or heated the way Americans have come to know paninis. A tavola calda is sort of like a cafeteria where you can find a buffet of sorts, with a variety of meat, pasta, and vegetable dishes. And a rosticceria sells roasted meats plus antipasti and salads, all of which you can order to go for a fair price.
Rick Steves is also a fan of picnicking
Rick Steves is also a huge advocate of picnicking because you can choose exactly what you want to eat and either pick a picturesque spot to dine, or take your food to your hotel room. In Italy, you can stock up on cured meats, cheeses, and wine at an alimentari (small, neighborhood grocers) or salumeria (delis). For fresh fruits and vegetables, scout out the local mercato, which is a farmer's market. Italy is big on seasonal produce, so what you find should be at the peak of flavor and ripeness. It's worth noting that you can often also find cheeses, meats, breads, wines, and prepared food like sandwiches at many markets in Italy. If you're eating outside, consider bringing something with garlic, which is just one ingredient that helps repel pests during a picnic.
Enjoying a sit-down meal in Italy on a budget and within a reasonable time frame is possible, if you decide you'd like to experience this. Avoid touristy spots, which are expensive and usually right off popular plazas or main streets. In addition, Steves warns that if you see a sign with the words "food never frozen" advertised in front of an eatery, pick someplace else. While Italian menus can seem intimidating, with lots of courses listed, you don't have to choose something from each course. An appetizer and plate of pasta will make a satisfying meal that shouldn't take hours to finish. But don't expect to bring any leftovers with you. Just remember, you'll have to ask for the check when you're ready, as the server will never bring it uninvited.