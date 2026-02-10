What Is Starbucks' 4 Minute Rule?

In 2024, Starbucks' then new chairman and CEO, Brian Niccol, sent a memo to employees about bringing Starbucks back. Niccol was concerned the franchise had lost its appeal as a third space, a term referring to somewhere that is neither home nor work but an inviting environment. Niccol wanted to re-establish Starbucks as a destination, somewhere to socialize and unwind rather than simply grabbing coffee. However, what's relaxing for customers may be taxing for staff. Niccol imposed a new rule on baristas: drinks must arrive in four minutes.

Even when slinging multiple lattes at once, baristas must have your choice Starbucks drink ready to go within four minutes. Niccol claimed he looked into both customer expectations and reasonable guidelines for workers, alleging that seasoned employees are perfectly capable of preparing drinks in less than three minutes. The change may also be related to recent concerns over lengthy existing wait times. According to a report by the Strategic Organizing Center, in August 2025 one third of customers reported long in-store wait times.

The 4-minute rule was part of Niccol's larger plans to transform Starbucks stores nationwide into relaxing community hubs. He also planned to cut down on abundant secret menu items and customized drinks, calling the menus "overwhelming" in his first memo as CEO. Niccol emphasized his focus on improving customer experience by building more efficient, welcoming locations.