Baristas Reveal What Your Starbucks Drink Order Really Says About You

Despite their knack for misspelling names on cups, Starbucks baristas may know their customers better than you think. Mashed spoke to three former Starbucks baristas who had quite a lot to say about the trends they noticed in the people coming through their queues and drive-thrus.

Megan Burton's blog details quite a bit about her time working for a Starbucks in Waukesha, Wisconsin; she has written a number of first hand accounts as both a barista and customer. Emily Hassett is a real Starbucks vet, having worked at various locations in Washington state in positions from barista to shift leader. Dani Zoeller is another former coffee slinger turned writer. She has written many opinion and expert pieces about Starbucks for our sister site Tasting Table. Between the three of them, these Starbucks experts have fulfilled thousands of coffee orders and can confidently speak on coffee and the people who love it.

Don't fret if your coffee cup says Don instead of John, because your drink order may tell your barista a little something special about yourself. According to our Starbucks experts, these drink orders tend to speak loudly about what kind of person you may be. Take these observations with a coarse grain of salt, though, because stereotypes are generalizations and don't speak to the whole.

