The Polarizing $100 Soup Gordon Ramsay Says 'Tastes Of Nothing'

In 2011, an hour-long television program called "Shark Bait" was aired. The host was the very recognizable Gordon Ramsay, who, at the time, was otherwise known as the chef who is always angry on TV. In the show, he explored the history and controversy of shark fin soup, a pricey delicacy that was once reserved for Chinese emperors but is now served around the globe. On his extensive research trip, Ramsay visits Taiwan, a country he explains is one of the biggest markets for shark fin soup in the world. At a high-end restaurant, he orders the most expensive bowl on the menu, which is approximately $100. In a nutshell, the world-renowned chef isn't impressed with the dish.

After learning how the soup base and shark fins are prepared, he is served a bowl of the soup which is garnished with bamboo shoots, red wine vinegar, and cilantro leaves. He says, "It's really bizarre, cause it actually tastes of nothing. Almost like, sort of plain glass noodles ... the broth's delicious, really good, but it could have anything in there," (via YouTube). He is noticeably perplexed as to why someone would pay so much money for such an underwhelming dish. He tries to ask other diners at the restaurant, and receives much resistance from the restaurant maître d'. As the documentary goes on to explain, the subject of shark fin soup and, thus, shark fins as culinary ingredients, is steeped in taboo and isn't something the industry likes to talk about in the open. In fact, Ramsay was held at gunpoint while filming a segment of a show about unethical fishing practices in Costa Rica.