Costco Shoppers Say This Kirkland Drink Didn't Measure Up To The Name Brand

When it comes to a Costco membership, shoppers are wooed by the convenience and cost savings that come with buying groceries in bulk. The chain's Kirkland Signature line is also a big perk, and according to Ron Vachris, Costco's CEO, it has played an integral role in building customer loyalty. Some members even claim that certain store-exclusive products exceed the quality of the more expensive name brands. For all that Costco gets right about the warehouse retail experience and private labels, the store has also experienced a few missteps along the way. The brand's light beer, mac and cheese, and take-and-bake pizzas are a few of the rare Kirkland Signature product failures, but we'd like to nominate another dubious item: pomegranate juice.

Kirkland Signature Pomegranate Juice was the retailer's answer to POM Wonderful, and Costco customers didn't seem very enthused about the dupe. An unsuspecting shopper on Reddit picked up the juice on a whim and found the flavor "so, so bitter...Made my stomach sour instantly." Another Redditor had a similar experience, describing it as "Not good...bitter with a funky aftertaste."

Pomegranate juice typically has a tart, pleasantly acidic flavor, and some brands do contain palatable bitter notes, much like the fruit itself. However, Costco's version was described as stale, bland, and generally off. One shopper characterized the flavor as "juice that had been cooked," which doesn't sound very appealing when in the market for a refreshing beverage.