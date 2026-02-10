The $1 Deal That Created One Of TV's Most Famous Bars

In 1981, show creators at NBC were tasked with finding the perfect location to inspire a new, upcoming sitcom. The show would be set in a Boston bar, and so the scouts swept Beantown (the nickname does have a connection to actual beans) in search of the ideal locale. They ended up finding Bull & Finch Pub, a watering hole established in 1969 by Thomas A. Kershaw. The NBC team made a deal with Kershaw and paid the bar owner $1 for use of the bar's exterior facade, which would ultimately be used in the introductory montage of "Cheers," which aired from 1982 to 1993.

Bull & Finch Pub was and still is housed in the basement floor of Hampshire House, an event venue in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Boston. In the "Cheers" opening sequence, viewers can recognize the location by the rounded white-and-orange awnings and a sign showing a hand pointing down to where "Cheers" can be entered. No interior shots were used in either the opening montage or the show itself, as the deal covered only exteriors. Guests who visit Bull & Finch Pub (now called The Cheers Pub) will notice that the inside looks nothing like the set from the comedy show, aside from some signage. However, Kershaw certainly wasn't going to let his bar's newfound fame go to waste.