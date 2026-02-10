The Fast Food Giant Rick Steves Actually Recommends Visiting Abroad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You wouldn't expect a travel expert to suggest eating at a McDonald's when you're on vacation abroad, but that's exactly what prolific globetrotter Rick Steves advises. Like any worthy travel author, Steves, who is most famous for his insights on exploring Europe, recommends trying the local cuisine. He also offers practical eating advice for countries like Italy, where visitors can quickly get overwhelmed by the amount of options on offer. Sometimes, in the midst of exploring the multi-sensory novelty of a foreign country, all one needs is a tasty, familiar meal without having to overthink or overspend. For this, you can either grab a kebab — the reliable street food Steves swears by when he travels – or look for the closest outlet sporting the Golden Arches.

Talking of cheap eats in Europe, Steves says that visiting a McDonald's outlet can serve multiple purposes. In addition to the food being relatively cheap and of consistent flavor and quality, McDonald's outlets are generally in prime, easily accessible locations. The bathrooms and (occasionally) free WiFi are also welcome facilities for most travelers amidst a day of sightseeing. For those traveling with little ones who may find it challenging to adjust to foreign gastronomy, the familiar food is a godsend. And while McDonald's menus are different across countries so they can best cater to local preferences and prices, nothing hits home quite like McDonald's french fries halfway through a trip when you've got homesick taste buds.