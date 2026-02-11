Are Trader Joe's Famous Olive Oils Made With Italian Olives?

Real Trader Joe's stans will tell you that the beloved supermarket offers some of the best affordable olive oil money can buy. But is their Italian staple actually made with Italian olives?

In short, yes. There are a handful of TJ's oils that apply, but only one listed on the store's website is made exclusively from Italian olives. Trader Giotto's Selezione Sicilian Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is the top choice, as it's crafted from three types of Sicilian olives that produce a buttery, green condiment that can be enjoyed raw or cooked.

The Premium Extra-Virgin Cold Pressed Olive Oil is another standout, although it's not single-origin. It's cold-pressed in Italy, but made from a mix of olives from different countries, which could include Italy. Similarly, there's the liter-size Extra-Virgin Olive Oil made from a blend of Italian, Greek, Spanish, and/or Tunisian olives.

There's also Trader Joe's Imported Olive Oil, packed in Italy and crafted from Italian, Greek, and Spanish olives. It makes a great substitute for vegetable oil in high-heat recipes, since its taste is so mild. It's not entirely extra-virgin variety, though, as it's made from "a blend of extra-virgin and refined olive oil that delivers a lighter-colored and more neutral-flavored oil," says the brand. However, as far as olive oils that won't break the bank go, even the lower-end TJ's options are tastier than some affordable competitors.