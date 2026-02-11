Are Trader Joe's Famous Olive Oils Made With Italian Olives?
Real Trader Joe's stans will tell you that the beloved supermarket offers some of the best affordable olive oil money can buy. But is their Italian staple actually made with Italian olives?
In short, yes. There are a handful of TJ's oils that apply, but only one listed on the store's website is made exclusively from Italian olives. Trader Giotto's Selezione Sicilian Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is the top choice, as it's crafted from three types of Sicilian olives that produce a buttery, green condiment that can be enjoyed raw or cooked.
The Premium Extra-Virgin Cold Pressed Olive Oil is another standout, although it's not single-origin. It's cold-pressed in Italy, but made from a mix of olives from different countries, which could include Italy. Similarly, there's the liter-size Extra-Virgin Olive Oil made from a blend of Italian, Greek, Spanish, and/or Tunisian olives.
There's also Trader Joe's Imported Olive Oil, packed in Italy and crafted from Italian, Greek, and Spanish olives. It makes a great substitute for vegetable oil in high-heat recipes, since its taste is so mild. It's not entirely extra-virgin variety, though, as it's made from "a blend of extra-virgin and refined olive oil that delivers a lighter-colored and more neutral-flavored oil," says the brand. However, as far as olive oils that won't break the bank go, even the lower-end TJ's options are tastier than some affordable competitors.
What's the best Trader Joe's olive oil?
In a 2015 National Consumers League study of popular olive oils, two Trader Joe's products were deemed defect-free and extra-virgin. The Extra-Virgin California Estate Olive Oil was among the best olive oil brands (a 2012 taste-test by Consumer Reports agreed), as well as the 100% Italian Organic EVOO.
Although the former has been discontinued for years, the newer California Extra-Virgin Olive Oil has collected rave reviews. "It's mellow, clean, and genuinely fresh-tasting with a smooth finish and no greasiness," tester Lorraine Guyagon wrote in an Olivea review. The Italian number isn't listed on the TJ's website, but it won a 2025 ranking on Tasting Table, so it's presumably still available.
Other top choices include the Sicilian Selezione and Organic Extra-Virgin Spanish Olive Oils. The Italian pick is rich, lively, and buttery, while the Spanish number is nuanced, tangy, and zesty. Redditors adore the Sicilian option for its lack of astringency, making it great for dressings and drizzling.
In Mashed's ranking of five Trader Joe's olive oils, writer Steven Luna gave the Extra-Virgin Olive Oil the crown. "It pours thick and silky from the bottle ... It's an elegantly sweet oil that would go well dressed up with fresh herbs as part of a cheese plate, though it's flavorful enough all on its own," he wrote. Food & Wine says the oil's dark glass bottle keeps it fresh for a long time by blocking light and air, too.