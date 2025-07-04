The Best (And Worst) Olive Oil Brands, According To Reviews

The abundance of olive oil varieties available is both a blessing and a curse. Sure, having options is nice, but there are quite a few flavorless duds lurking on the grocery shelves. These often boast promising labels with adjectives like "smooth," "robust," or "first cold pressed." Adding to the confusion are additional factors like harvest dates, source countries, and the fact that label fraud is a big issue in the olive oil industry. Unless you have the time and budget to sample dozens of olive oils, your safest bet is to listen to the reviews and stick with the most trustworthy brands. The truth about olive oil is that some brands dependably produce high-quality products while others are wildly inconsistent.

For our list of the best and worst, we've combed the web for professional write-ups, customer ratings, taste test results, and trending comments from threads and social media posts. We put the most weight on each brand's output of extra-virgin olive oil, which has higher production standards and thus better flavor than standard olive oil. Besides taste and texture, we also considered overall value and label transparency. Even a quality brand will taste rancid if it's too old, yet not all brands include harvest dates on labels. Without further ado, here's our list of what reviewers say are the best and worst olive oils currently on the market.