We Tried 5 Trader Joe's Olive Oils: Here's How They Rank

Having choices when shopping for olive oil is a great thing — until you realize that you don't know the difference between extra-virgin and cold-pressed. When the selections in question are gems from Trader Joe's, there's no question that the quality will be on point. Picking the right one becomes a matter of suitability for the use you have in mind; your sautéing oil, your dressing oil, and you're dipping oil could come in three entirely different bottles.

Similar to other Trader Joe's items, the whole collection of olive oil varieties isn't always available in stores at the same time. But even the basic selections provide a range of options to suit your most essential oil needs, with each one providing its own special personality to the situation. And the pricing is one of the reasons Trader Joe's is better than Whole Foods at serving customers quality, high-end oils that are highly affordable.

To see how well each oil fares against its fellow bottles, I picked up the four Trader Joe's olive oils currently carried by my location and ordered a fifth from Amazon. Then, I put them to work in the various ways I usually use olive oil: as a salad and vegetable drizzle, a bread dipper, and a cooking oil (read more on my methodology at the end). Though they're all exceptional purchases, especially for their respective prices, they each have their own distinctive place in the divine olive oil order.