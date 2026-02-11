The Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Stop That Took BLTs To Another Level
The BLT is one of those meals that's easy to learn, but hard to master. Sure, it's impossible to forget the ingredients — they're in the dang name — and preparation seems as easy as stacking your B, L, and T in between some S of B (slices of bread for those not hip with the lingo), but there are ways to guarantee a scrumptious BLT. While using a fresh tomato and some crispy bacon can definitely elevate your classic sandwich, Dr. Field Goods Kitchen demonstrated on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives how to truly change the game by using a bacon burger on its BLT.
As seen on YouTube, Santa Fe farm-to-table comfort food joint Dr. Field Goods Kitchen is home to the aptly named "Bad Ass BLT", which features a 9-oz patty of bacon instead of traditional strips. Unsurprisingly, this meshed well with Guy's philosophy on bacon, who was a big fan of this bomb bacon burger from Dr. Field Goods and Chef Josh Gerwin.
The best BLT was also one of the best burgers
What makes the Bad Ass BLT not only one of the best BLTs ever featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives, but also one of the best burgers we've seen? A lot has to do with the farm-to-table ingredients of Dr. Field Goods, which even has its own butcher next to the restaurant.
Chef Gerwin instructs Guy Fieri on his process of curing, smoking, and grinding the bacon from locally sourced pork belly, but the homemade fun doesn't stop there. The buns are baked with a potato bread recipe that is "more potato than bread", which holds together mayo, organic greens, heirloom tomatoes, and of course, the bacon patty. Guy remarks that he's 'never seen so much bacon on a BLT,' which is high praise from a man who has probably seen more BLTs than any living human. It's one of the craziest foods ever seen on the show, and hands down one of the best. We'll let you know when someone comes up with a Lettuce Burger next.