The Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Stop That Took BLTs To Another Level

The BLT is one of those meals that's easy to learn, but hard to master. Sure, it's impossible to forget the ingredients — they're in the dang name — and preparation seems as easy as stacking your B, L, and T in between some S of B (slices of bread for those not hip with the lingo), but there are ways to guarantee a scrumptious BLT. While using a fresh tomato and some crispy bacon can definitely elevate your classic sandwich, Dr. Field Goods Kitchen demonstrated on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives how to truly change the game by using a bacon burger on its BLT.

As seen on YouTube, Santa Fe farm-to-table comfort food joint Dr. Field Goods Kitchen is home to the aptly named "Bad Ass BLT", which features a 9-oz patty of bacon instead of traditional strips. Unsurprisingly, this meshed well with Guy's philosophy on bacon, who was a big fan of this bomb bacon burger from Dr. Field Goods and Chef Josh Gerwin.