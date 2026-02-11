This Is The Best Store-Bought Cookie Dough Hands Down

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing like a fresh batch of warm, gooey, chocolate chip cookies. While homemade cookies are always delicious, thanks to high-quality store-bought cookie dough, you don't have to be much of a baker or spend lots of time in the kitchen to make a plate of super tasty cookies. According to Mashed's worst-to-best ranking of store-bought cookie dough, the best store-bought cookie dough hands down is Magnolia Table's Chocolate Chip Cookies frozen cookie dough.

Sold exclusively at Target for $12, Magnolia Table cookie dough comes in a 16-ounce box, making 12 cookies. The dough is "made with real eggs & real butter" (per the website) and is pre-formed and kept frozen, meaning no mixing or forming dough balls is required. Simply remove the pre-shaped balls of cookie dough from the plastic packaging, set them two inches apart on a baking sheet, and bake for about 15 minutes.

According to Mashed's taste-tester, who reviewed eight different store-bought cookie doughs for taste, texture, appearance, and value, Magnolia Table cookie dough isn't necessarily the cheapest cookie dough out there, but is "truly a cookie that could pass for homemade." In terms of visual appeal and texture, the cookies are perfectly round "with chocolate chips poking out from all angles" and "the first bite has a little crunch around the edges, but the center is chewy and tender." Mashed's reviewer also found the cookies to have a balanced, less buttery flavor than the other cookie doughs tested.