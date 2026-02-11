This Is The Best Store-Bought Cookie Dough Hands Down
There's nothing like a fresh batch of warm, gooey, chocolate chip cookies. While homemade cookies are always delicious, thanks to high-quality store-bought cookie dough, you don't have to be much of a baker or spend lots of time in the kitchen to make a plate of super tasty cookies. According to Mashed's worst-to-best ranking of store-bought cookie dough, the best store-bought cookie dough hands down is Magnolia Table's Chocolate Chip Cookies frozen cookie dough.
Sold exclusively at Target for $12, Magnolia Table cookie dough comes in a 16-ounce box, making 12 cookies. The dough is "made with real eggs & real butter" (per the website) and is pre-formed and kept frozen, meaning no mixing or forming dough balls is required. Simply remove the pre-shaped balls of cookie dough from the plastic packaging, set them two inches apart on a baking sheet, and bake for about 15 minutes.
According to Mashed's taste-tester, who reviewed eight different store-bought cookie doughs for taste, texture, appearance, and value, Magnolia Table cookie dough isn't necessarily the cheapest cookie dough out there, but is "truly a cookie that could pass for homemade." In terms of visual appeal and texture, the cookies are perfectly round "with chocolate chips poking out from all angles" and "the first bite has a little crunch around the edges, but the center is chewy and tender." Mashed's reviewer also found the cookies to have a balanced, less buttery flavor than the other cookie doughs tested.
Background and customer reviews for Magnolia Table chocolate chip cookies
Magnolia Table is a food-focused offshoot of the home and lifestyle brand Magnolia, owned by HGTV powerhouse duo Joanna and Chip Gaines. Magnolia Table began as a restaurant, opened in 2018 in Waco, Texas, and the brand has expanded over the years to include a food truck, cookbooks, a Food Network cooking show, and ultimately frozen baked goods in 2025. Besides chocolate chip cookie dough, other Magnolia Table frozen goods includes sugar cookies, cinnamon rolls, biscuits, and banana bread.
On Target's website, Magnolia Table chocolate chip cookie dough has a 4 out of 5 star rating, with 75% of reviewers recommending the product. Positive reviews describe the cookies as "bakery quality," "perfectly chewy with the ideal amount of sweetness," and packed with chocolate. On the flip side, some people find them to be overpriced at $1 per cookie. Indeed, they might not be the best choice if you're looking to make multiple batches or feed a large group at once.
While the instructions advise 15 to 18 minutes for baking, some people recommend baking them for no longer than 15 minutes or even a minute or two less to avoid them becoming overly crunchy. To take your cookies from mediocre to amazing, consider a few baker-approved ways to make store-bought cookie dough taste homemade.