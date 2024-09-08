Baker-Approved Ways To Make Store-Bought Cookie Dough Taste Homemade

We know that nothing hits the spot quite like a homemade cookie. At the same time, we also know that a deep-rooted craving for a sweet treat doesn't always coincide with feeling productive enough to whip up a tray of cookies from scratch — which is where store-bought cookie dough comes in handy.

Some baking purists may turn up their nose at the idea, but plenty of premade doughs are delicious enough to satisfy your sweet tooth. Most importantly, they're quick, easy, and reliable. Once you know how, they can also easily be hacked to rival the homemade stuff. While we're content enough slicing up and baking the occasional roll of Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough, we were curious as to how we could jazz up our next batch.

Instead of just throwing in random ingredients and hoping for the best, we thought it would be better to let the experts guide the way. We spoke to three bakers — all of whom are fluent on the ins-and-outs of a delicious cookie — to discover their tips for making store-bought cookie dough taste homemade. Apologies to your dentist in advance: Things are about to get very sweet.