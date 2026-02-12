Did Jersey Mike's Actually Start In New Jersey?

Among the various sandwich chains out there, Jersey Mike's ranks highly. And since 1956, the shop has grown to become the 3rd-largest sandwich chain in the United States with some of the highest quality ingredients. Is long tenure and accomplishments raises the question of how it was started and whether Jersey Mike's actually began in New Jersey. Well, the answer is a firm yes, it originated in its namesake New Jersey. In fact, the business is so deeply entwined with the Garden State, that it's headquarters remain there, and the Mike in the chain's name refers to a real person who lived in the brand's home state.

Unburying the truth of how Jersey Mike's started, one learns that the sandwich shop opened about 70 years ago as Mike's Giant Size Submarine Shop in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. The business was named after its owner and founder, Michael Ingravallo, a Jersey native who opened and operated the original shop and leased out various other Mike's locations, focusing on the Jersey Shore area. Eventually, Ingravallo sold the Point Pleasant location to new owners; and their ultimate successor, Peter Cancro.

As a teen, Cancro was hired to help out around the store and make sandwiches and soon developed a love for the establishment and its customers. After learning the owners wanted to sell off the business, Cancro got an idea. He enlisted the help of his football coach (who doubled as a banker) to take out a $125,00 loan, and purchased the original Mike's at just 17 years old, renaming it Jersey Mike's in 1987.