What Does Chick-Fil-A Do With Leftover Chicken?

Imagine the amount of chicken prepared by every Chick-Fil-A location every day. It's probably enough to cover Rhode Island in a knee-high nugget blanket. According to Franchise Times, Chick-Fil-A brought in a record $22.7 billion in sales in 2024, making it the top-selling chicken spot in the US. The supply and demand for chowing down on some chicken is only growing. With mountains of chickens prepared every day, it's inevitable that a sizable portion will end up unsold at the end of the day. The big question is: What happens to those nuggets and sandwiches?

Since 2012, Chick-Fil-A restaurants have been opting in to the Shared Table program, which allows restaurants to donate leftover food to the community. The program helps connect participating restaurants to local non-profits, soup kitchens, and shelters to prevent food waste by giving away unsold sandwiches. As of this writing, 2,200 restaurants out of Chick-Fil-A's 3,000 or so locations participate in the program.