14 Ways To Repurpose Leftover Chick-Fil-A

When you're ravenous and you grab a Chick-fil-A order, it's easy to get too much. The thought of breaded chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and chicken nuggets is terrifically tempting when your tum is rumbling, after all. If there's any food left over, don't waste it. Not only will it keep, but you can create some impressive new dishes with it, too. According to the USDA, you can keep cooked chicken refrigerated for around three or four days. When it comes to reheating, just make sure the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

So it's the next day, and you find yourself faced with some cold nuggets or a chicken fillet. Do you just heat them up again and serve as they are? Where's the culinary imagination and tasty fun in that? With a few extra ingredients and some great tips, there are plenty of ways for you to repurpose leftover Chick-fil-A, from classic Mexican fare to a delectable Asian soup. You can even use your leftover chicken to recreate a Chick-fil-A favorite that's currently off the chain's menu. And before you ask, yes this is also an excuse for you to go grab some Chick-fil-A.