14 Ways To Repurpose Leftover Chick-Fil-A
When you're ravenous and you grab a Chick-fil-A order, it's easy to get too much. The thought of breaded chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and chicken nuggets is terrifically tempting when your tum is rumbling, after all. If there's any food left over, don't waste it. Not only will it keep, but you can create some impressive new dishes with it, too. According to the USDA, you can keep cooked chicken refrigerated for around three or four days. When it comes to reheating, just make sure the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
So it's the next day, and you find yourself faced with some cold nuggets or a chicken fillet. Do you just heat them up again and serve as they are? Where's the culinary imagination and tasty fun in that? With a few extra ingredients and some great tips, there are plenty of ways for you to repurpose leftover Chick-fil-A, from classic Mexican fare to a delectable Asian soup. You can even use your leftover chicken to recreate a Chick-fil-A favorite that's currently off the chain's menu. And before you ask, yes this is also an excuse for you to go grab some Chick-fil-A.
1. Sheet pan nuggets
You know how it goes: you've ordered Chick-fil-A when you're super hungry, and your takeout goodies include some nuggets. But, by the time you get to them, you're full up and you just can't finish them. Save them up and, next dinnertime, toss some veggies with olive oil and seasoning and bake in the oven with your leftover nuggets.
To make a roasted Chick-fil-A nugget sheet pan dinner, start by cutting sweet potatoes into the same size pieces as your chicken. Then, season and coat in olive oil and roast for 10 minutes at 425 degrees. Turn the oven down to 325, and add diced onion and green pepper that have also been seasoned and oiled. Next, throw on the chicken nuggets and bake for 15-20 minutes. You've likely got some sauces from the fast food chain to serve with this dish. Rice or quinoa are great on the side as well. Who knew nuggets could turn into a roasted vegetable main course?
Have you run out of leftover nuggets, but still really want to make this delicious dish? Make your own version with copycat Chick-fil-A nuggets instead.
2. Discontinued Chick-fil-A salad
If you were a fan of Chick-fil-A's chicken salad, hopefully you're over the fact that it's been discontinued. It's been a while, after all. But if you're still hankering after that creamy, subtly sweet salad, there is a pretty darned good solution: make it yourself. To get as close to the original salad as you can, use up some leftover chicken from the much-loved chain. The great thing about making your own version is that you can do it all in a flash using a food processor. Leftover food recipes are supposed to be easy, right?
To make three cups of salad, you will need four chicken breasts (if you've only got one left, you can reduce these measurements by 75%). Add the meat to a food processor along with 1½ celery stalks cut into inch-long pieces, ½ cup of mayo, and ⅓ cup of sweet pickle relish. Blitz it all together for a few seconds before adding a couple of hard-boiled peeled eggs, one at a time. Pulse until you've got the chunky or smooth texture you want. Next, grab a couple of slices of brown bread and some lettuce to make yourself a light lunchtime sandwich after your takeout feast the night before.
3. Chicken quesadilla
You've chowed down on some good ol' American-style Chick-fil-A and you've still got some left in the fridge. But now you're hankering after a Mexican-style tortilla dish. You're in luck! By adding a few simple ingredients to the mix, you can turn your leftovers into a Chick-fil-A quesadilla. Dice leftover nuggets and waffle fries, then fry in oil to reheat. Remove, then add a flour tortilla to the now-greased pan. Allow one side to brown, then flip and add shredded cheese, followed by the chicken and fries and another layer of cheese. Fold the tortilla in half and cook until the cheese has melted. Cut into triangles and serve with Chick-fil-A sauce.
Another way to make this dish is to take a flour tortilla and cut it up from the bottom edge, stopping in the center. On the quarter of the circle to the right of the cut, add Chick-fil-A sauce. Directly above this, add leftover chicken nuggets. Next to this, add waffle fries. In the final quadrant, add shredded cheese. Fold the sauce quarter over the chicken, then continue to fold so all the fillings are on top of each other, in pockets that are divided by the tortilla. Add to a sandwich press so that it flattens and you get visually pleasing grill marks on the outside.
4. Fried chicken pasta
There's something undeniably delightful about the combination of crunchy breaded chicken and velvety soft pasta. Let this teamup be your inspiration for creating a simple, yet mouthwatering meal that repurposes leftover Chick-fil-A nuggets. Start by frying chopped garlic and shallots in a skillet with a little oil, along with some halved cherry tomatoes. Sprinkle in red pepper flakes and add sliced chicken nuggets, followed by cooked macaroni. Stir and continue to heat before adding spinach leaves and finely grated Parmesan.
Do you love a side of mac and cheese with your Chick-fil-A? To make a creamy pasta dish with uneaten Chick-fil-A, sauté frozen veggies before adding milk to the pan. Then add the mac and cheese side that is left over from your Chick-fil-A feast. Keep the heat low as you make sure the cheesy pasta and vegetables are heated through.
For extra flavor, add the chain's famous sauce and throw in chopped-up nuggets or chicken strips. Serve with bits of cooked bacon and some shredded cheese. The gooey texture with meaty bites works so well. If you want to add more meat, you could always make some copycat Chick-fil-A chicken strips, too.
5. Chicken tender taquitos
Imagine that don't want to order takeout or go shopping, and you don't have much food stocked up. What you do have, though, are some leftover chicken strips. These breaded boneless chicken tenders are so delectable that you couldn't throw them out even though you had your fill at the time. But if you've got just a few more ingredients, you might have the makings for some terrific taquitos. These are the perfect crunchy snacks to share while watching a binge-worthy series.
To make these, chop up chicken tenders and mix the results with salsa and shredded cheese. Fill flour tortillas with refried beans and the chicken tender mixture, making sure the ingredients reach the edges of the tortilla. Take one edge, fold it over a little, then roll. Each tortilla will make one taquito, so be sure to craft a batch as you're bound to want more than one.
Line the rolls up on a greased sheet pan, then cover them with another greased pan. Set your oven to 400 degrees and cook your Chick-fil-A-inspired Mexican classic for 20-25 minutes. Let them cool a little before serving. Serve with a Chick-fil-A dipping sauce or easily make your own by mixing sour cream and salsa in equal portions.
6. Chicken and waffle fries scrambled eggs
If you've tucked into some takeout from Chick-fil-A and have a few nuggets and waffle fries that haven't been consumed yet, then consider turning them into a breakfast dish the next morning. One of the best ways to repurpose leftover Chick-fil-A is to turn it into an eggy delight and then enjoy it in a convenient tortilla wrap.
To make this dish, start by beating together four eggs, then set to the side. Next, chop up leftover nuggets and waffle fries along with some white onion. Pan fry this mixture in a little butter. Then, push these ingredients to the side of the skillet and add the four beaten eggs. Season with salt and, as the eggs start to cook, mix in the Chick-fil-A ingredients.
You've now got a fantastically tasty egg scramble! Sprinkle on some grated cheese and serve wrapped in a warm tortilla with a few slices of avocado. What a wonderful way to start the day and use up your fast food leftovers!
7. Spicy garlic and Parmesan chicken sandwich
There's nothing wrong with enjoying a simple meal of chicken nuggets or tenders, but there's something downright iconic about Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich. What's not to love about a breaded chicken breast served on a toasted bun with slices of dill pickle? The chain also currently serves up a spicy chicken sandwich with seasoning added to the breading.
If you're looking for appetizing ways to turn a simple Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich into something a little spicier, start by making your own sauce. In a bowl, mix garlic puree, olive oil, and paprika with Greek yogurt along with a generous amount of cayenne pepper and freshly-ground black pepper. Add in a dose of Sriracha hot sauce and grate Parmesan on top. Mix it all together with a little water to get a thick dressing.
Next, heat your chicken according to the recommended guidelines for reheating poultry, then dunk it in the bowl of spicy garlic and Parmesan sauce. Serve it all on Chick-fil-A buns that you've re-toasted and add crunchy iceberg lettuce for additional texture.
8. Casserole
TikTok fans love a good fast food hack. One recipe idea that's created a stir on the platform is the Chick-fil-A casserole concept. What's especially appealing is just how easy it is to make this dish. Ready? To a vessel with a lid, add chicken nuggets, waffle fries, and a side of mac and cheese to a bowl and stir to combine. Next, add in Chick-fil-A Garden Herb Ranch and Zesty Buffalo dips. Put the lid on top and shake the ingredients together. Then, all that's left is to serve up your pasta, chicken, and fries casserole. If you're not keen on the taste of ranch, then drizzle on a mixture of the Zesty Buffalo and Chick-fil-A Sauce. Whatever combination of sauces you try, the main ingredients will stay the same.
If you're dealing with cold leftovers, then first add waffle fries to a casserole dish, followed by mac and cheese, and finally some diced breaded chicken. Sprinkle on a layer of grated cheese and bake in the oven. Serve with Chick-fil-A sauces once your fast food casserole is baked and the cheese has melted onto the chicken and fries.
9. Chicken nugget pizza
You know when you really want a double hit of fast food? One dish that will definitely appeal during those times is Chick-fil-A pizza. You might be confused — Chick-fil-A doesn't currently serve pizza — but all you have to know is that this is a delicious way to repurpose your Chick-fil-A leftovers. After all, chicken pizza is popular already, so it makes sense to use any takeout chicken you haven't finished to recreate this favorite with some nuggets. If you're feeling extra motivated, why not make your own pizza dough and spread Chick-Fil-A Sauce on top with grated mozzarella? Top that with chopped-up leftover nuggets and waffle fries, then a final layer of cheese. Serve with pickles and sauce (of course, you can always grab some premade dough from your local grocery, too).
For another variant, cut your leftover Chick-fil-A nuggets in half and add them to a pizza crust covered in tomato sauce. Follow that up with shredded Monterey Jack and blue cheese crumbles. Scatter chopped green onions on top and cook in a 400 degree oven for around 10 minutes. Before serving, pour on Zesty Buffalo dip to really make those cheesy chicken flavors zing.
Make a Buffalo blue cheese pizza using shredded Chick-fil-A chicken that you've first mixed with hot sauce, chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Spread this on a pizza crust and top with shredded mozzarella and red onion. Garnish the slices with green onions and serve with dip or dressing.
10. Chicken and waffles
You already know that Chick-fil-A serves waffle fries, of course. But have you ever thought about making actual waffles to serve up with leftover Chick-fil-A chicken? You have now, so all you really need to know is how to do it. Cut a few slits into a Chick-fil-A patty and stuff string cheese into the space. Cook this through to safely reheat the chicken and to ensure that the cheese melts.
Next, make a batter with an egg, flour, grated mozzarella, and maple syrup, and then pour it into your waffle iron. Be sure to not make any of the classic mistakes everyone makes when cooking with a waffle iron for this recipe. Make two waffles and put your cheesy repurposed Chick-fil-A chicken in between two, with a good drizzle of maple syrup on top. You've now got traditional southern fried chicken and waffles, but with a thrifty and delicious leftovers twist.
11. Chicken soup
If you can make a leftover rotisserie chicken soup, then it figures that a serving of chicken from Chick-fil-A can be transformed into a similar dish as well. That way you get more out of your fast food order — and who doesn't love a warming bowl of chicken soup? The easiest way to achieve this is to cut Chick-fil-A nuggets into small pieces and just add them to some you've already got going soup. You'll get the taste of chicken, while the breaded coating presents a tasty alternative to croutons. If you don't want to add the nuggets to the soup while cold (which you can), make sure you heat them properly for food safety's sake.
If you want to cook a (mostly) from-scratch dish, turn Chick-fil-A fare into an amazingly flavorful Asian soup. Take the breaded coasting off your leftover Chick-fil-A chicken and shred the meat. Next, mae the soup with coconut milk and chicken broth as the base, then add in ginger, garlic, onion, mushrooms, and soy sauce. Add chili-garlic sauce, sugar, and the zest and juice of a fresh lime. Heat the shredded chicken in this tangy, sweet mixture for a flavorful delight.
12. Crunchy chicken and waffle fries wrap
If you're not in the mood for a heavy bread sandwich, then a wrap is ideal. And if you're a fan of Chick-fil-A, then it makes sense to combine the two. In fact, you can order a Cool Wrap from the chain that comes filled with a grilled chicken breast, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, and mixed greens. You can also follow a copycat Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap recipe to make your own.
For this simple meal, start by spreading Chick-fil-A Garden Ranch dip in the center of a flour tortilla. Cover with a piece of chicken from your leftover sandwich, along with a bit of lettuce. Pop a few waffle fries on top and then drizzle on Chick-fil-A Zesty Buffalo dipping sauce and grated cheese.
Roll up the tortilla burrito-style and fry it in a dry skillet, seam-side down. Once the outside has browned and it's all cooked through, flip it over for one last round of browning. When it's done, cut your crunchy wrap in half and dip the result in Chick-fil-A Sauce.
13. Breaded chicken cordon bleu
Chicken cordon bleu is an impressive dish to make, not to mention consume. Diners can be delighted by the process of cutting a breaded piece of chicken to find a cheese and ham center. It's also perfect for a weekday meal served with green beans, though you can make this recipe for a dinner party and fancy it up with grilled asparagus and buttery mashed potatoes. If you're not sure about making chicken cordon bleu as a way to repurpose leftover Chick-fil-A, then just try it for yourself.
For each Chick-fil-A breaded chicken filet that you use, you'll need one slice each of ham and Swiss cheese. Lay the chicken out on a greased baking tray, then add the ham, then cheese, on top of each filet. You can also add veggies that have been seasoned and coated in olive oil to the pan. Cook it all for 20 minutes in a 325 degree oven. Serve with homemade sauce made from a can of cream of chicken soup and Dijon mustard that you've mixed with water and heated.
14. Mexican mole
To make authentic mole you need Mexican dark chocolate and spices like cinnamon, cumin, cloves, and anise seeds. You'll also need guajillo, ancho, and chipotle peppers to bring spice and flavor to the dish, as well as onions that you'll caramelize for an extra dimension of flavor. While you can serve this spicy chocolate-infused sauce with an array of different dishes, eating it with chicken is a classic.
Combining mole sauce with Chick-fil-A leftovers isn't as strange as you might think, especially if you've got grilled chicken filets to use up. Consider that the chicken is already cooked and has its own distinct smokey flavor that plays well with the spices and peppers of a mole.
Instead of trying to mask that grilled smokiness, embrace it. Simply shred the chicken and add it to a mole sauce that you've either made at home or bought in the store.