This Is The Top Chicken-Selling Restaurant In America

Despite the common stereotypes about Americans and our love of hamburgers, chicken is actually the most-consumed meat in the United States. Per Statista, Americans eat around 102 pounds of the poultry per capita each year, compared to just 59 pounds of beef. So in a fast food landscape filled with chicken chains, it takes quite the contender to blow the rest of its competition out of the water — or, should we say, chicken coop.

In terms of sales, that honor belongs to none other than Chick-fil-A. The southern chain beloved for its famous chicken sandwiches majorly outpaces industry norms, ending 2024 with an Average Unit Volume of $7.49 million, more than triple that of long-established rivals like Popeyes, KFC, and Church's Texas Chicken (per NRN). It's also the leading chicken chain by an incredibly high margin when it comes to market share. Per CNBC, it held a whopping 45.5% share in the fast food chicken sector in 2023, with the next leading chicken chain, Popeyes, holding an only 11.9% share.

And Chick-fil-A isn't just trumping its chicken competitors — it's also holding its own amongst general quick-service giants. Although there are significantly fewer Chick-fil-A locations in the country (3,354) compared to McDonald's (13,658) and Starbucks (17,286), the company's total systemwide sales rang in at over $22 billion in 2024, making it the third highest-grossing chain in the United States after the burger and coffee mega-corps, which raked in more than $53 billion and $30 billion, respectively (per QSR).