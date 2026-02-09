Martha Stewart Used To Visit These 2 NYC Sushi Restaurants Every Single Week

Martha Stewart doesn't need help getting dinner on the table, but that doesn't mean the lifestyle icon cooks all her meals. She goes out to dinner often, and she's a creature of habit. For instance, in a 2017 interview, she said that not a week went by without her snagging a table at one of her favorite sushi restaurants.

She spoke to The Cut about what she does after work, in addition to hanging with friends. "I go to Sushi Yasuda or Kurumazushi once a week," she said. "I went to Le Bernardin last night and had the most delicious dinner. I love most of Daniel's restaurants, and Jean-Georges restaurants. Oh, I love abcV, the new vegetarian restaurant by Jean-Georges."

A 15-minute walk apart, both eateries are in NYC's Midtown East. Kurumazushi has been on the scene since 1977 and is beloved for its authentic sushi and sashimi. It also has a serene, no-frills ambiance. Sushi Yasuda opened in the late '90s and brought omakase back to basics: top-tier fish, flawless sushi rice, and impeccably skilled chefs. Both spots have four dollar signs on Yelp (Manhattan sushi is bound to be pricey), but at least you'll know you're paying for quality if you visit. After all, Stewart knows her stuff: She claimed she "could probably eat a fish tartare every day" without growing tired of it and declared Japan her favorite international destination (via People).