Martha Stewart Used To Visit These 2 NYC Sushi Restaurants Every Single Week
Martha Stewart doesn't need help getting dinner on the table, but that doesn't mean the lifestyle icon cooks all her meals. She goes out to dinner often, and she's a creature of habit. For instance, in a 2017 interview, she said that not a week went by without her snagging a table at one of her favorite sushi restaurants.
She spoke to The Cut about what she does after work, in addition to hanging with friends. "I go to Sushi Yasuda or Kurumazushi once a week," she said. "I went to Le Bernardin last night and had the most delicious dinner. I love most of Daniel's restaurants, and Jean-Georges restaurants. Oh, I love abcV, the new vegetarian restaurant by Jean-Georges."
A 15-minute walk apart, both eateries are in NYC's Midtown East. Kurumazushi has been on the scene since 1977 and is beloved for its authentic sushi and sashimi. It also has a serene, no-frills ambiance. Sushi Yasuda opened in the late '90s and brought omakase back to basics: top-tier fish, flawless sushi rice, and impeccably skilled chefs. Both spots have four dollar signs on Yelp (Manhattan sushi is bound to be pricey), but at least you'll know you're paying for quality if you visit. After all, Stewart knows her stuff: She claimed she "could probably eat a fish tartare every day" without growing tired of it and declared Japan her favorite international destination (via People).
Stewart's love of sushi runs deep
Martha Stewart sang Sushi Yasuda's praises in a 1999 interview with New York Post, saying "A friend took me here and I've been going ever since ... I like the special chirashi sushi and soft-shell crab tempura." As for Kurumazushi, Stewart told The Points Guy that it's her "favorite Japanese restaurant in New York," and named its Tatami Room one of her top date destinations. "It's a private little room with no one else in it but you, your date, and a beautiful waitress," she told Condé Nast Traveler. "You let the chef prepare your meal and you drink sake."
Her adoration of Japanese cuisine extends further, though. Stewart is a longtime supporter of Nobu, and attended an exclusive celebration of the Tribeca location in 2017. Another New York rec of hers is omakase haven ITO, which "offers two-hour tasting experiences that feature seasonal ingredients, premium fish flown in from Japan, and fine sake and wine pairings," per The Martha Blog. She also likes Jōji in Midtown East ("I've never had better uni," Stewart said of Chef George Ruan's "uni caviar hand roll"). And who can forget Sushi on Jones? Stewart showed off a luxurious sushi order from the restaurant in an Instagram post, declaring that the place "makes delicious takeout."