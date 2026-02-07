The One NFL Stadium Food That Stands Out To Donna Kelce

From crafting a 7-layer dip guaranteed to crush at your Super Bowl party, to becoming Ziploc's "Chief Leftover Officer" prior to 2025's big game and appearing on this season of "The Traitors," Donna Kelce is everywhere. Maybe it's the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce effect, but it's clear that Donna has become a star in her own right — not only in the football world, but in the food world as well. As the mother of two professional football players, she has been to stadiums around the country and sampled lots of food. However, the bite that stands out to her is one lots of Midwesterners can relate to: cheese curds. In an interview with Delish, Kelce said, "I've been to Green Bay and their cheese curds are awesome."

Lambeau Field (the home of the Green Bay Packers) is overflowing with opportunities for fans like Kelce to get their cheesy fix in, which makes sense because cheese curds are a Wisconsin staple. The Meat Packing Company, one of Lambeau Field's concession concepts, is named in homage to the team name's meatpacking roots. The concession spot features giant bratwurst, burgers, and of course, Kelce's preferred cheese curds. For the 2025 season, the Meat Packing Company introduced its Brat Egg Roll, which includes cheese curds, crumbled brats, fajita mix, and cream cheese, stuffed inside an egg roll. Additionally, the stadium houses 1919 Kitchen & Tap, a full-service restaurant that offers parmesan-breaded cheese curds.