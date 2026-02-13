Why McDonald's Founder Once Thought The Filet-O-Fish Was A Bad Idea

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While McDonald's is primarily seen as a burger-and-fries joint, its menu just wouldn't be complete without the indomitable Filet-O-Fish. It's a classic these days and, unsurprisingly, it sits near the top of our fast food fried fish sandwich ranking. However, it wasn't always looked upon with favor.

One of the things you didn't know about the famous Filet-O-Fish is that it had to fight for its right to exist. What is now a perfectly reputable order under the Golden Arches almost didn't make the menu, because McDonald's CEO Ray Kroc thought it would "stink up" the restaurants. Despite Kroc's initial concerns about the Filet-O-Fish, it still became popular. Even notorious McDonald's diehard President Trump is (almost) completely on board. The one upgrade Trump would make to the Filet-O-Fish? More tartar sauce.

However, if you've ever fried fish in your own kitchen, maybe you understand Kroc's concern. Cooking it in an enclosed area can be smelly, so how did this humble sandwich evolve from a no-go to a major part of the show? Kroc laid out the whole story in his book, "Grinding It Out: The Making of McDonald's."