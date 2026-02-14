This Chip Brand Is Owned By A Company Better Known For Soup Than Snacks
Among the startling secrets of the food industry, one of the most interesting is how many seemingly separate products are actually related. Whether it concerns a major company outright creating a new brand or an acquisition, there are links to be found among nearly every retail and grocery store. With that in mind, it's interesting to learn that soup manufacturer Campbell's actually owns popular kettle chip brand, Cape Cod Potato Chips thanks a major acquisition in 2017. Certainly, Campbell's producing snacks such as potato chips may be surprising, but the company actually has a footprint within the category. Additionally, Cape Cod has a connection with a few other unsuspecting owners within the food and beverage industries.
Cape Cod has been around since 1980, finding its beginnings a luxury snack food based in a small shop in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The potato chip brand has had an interesting history before being acquired by Campbell's in 2017. After being founded by Steve Bernard, Cape Cod was sold to Anheuser-Busch as part of its Eagle Snacks division in 1985. Despite finding some success, Anheuser Busch sold much of its potato chip brands, and Cape Cod was reacquired by Bernard with funding by SMS Brands in 1996. Three years later, Bernard re-sold Cape Cod to Lance Inc., where it remained a part of its snack line-up through the snack company's merger with Snyder's of Hanover 14 years later; creating Snyder's-Lance Inc. in 2010. Following the merger, the Campbell Soup Company acquired Snyder's-Lance, and thusly all of its snack brands including Cape Cod, for approximately $6.1 billion.
Campbell's has a tenured connection to the snack food industry
Although it may not be the first type of food that comes to mind, Campbell's has a history in the snack food genre. Its first major mark occurred when the soup maker purchased Pepperidge Farm in 1961. The move gained the soup company ownership over, among other products like bread and desserts, snack products such as Pepperidge's beloved Milano cookies (which were invented by accident) and includes the popular Goldfish Crackers brand to this day. Campbell's would then go on to purchase Godiva in 1974, extending its reach into chocolate snacks until it sold the chocolatier brand in 2007. Fast forward to today, and Campbell's current snack line up, including Cape Cod Potato Chips through its Snyder's-Lance purchase, make up 42% of its revenue as of 2024.
In 2026, Campbell's made a decision to close its Hyannis, Massachusetts plant that produced Cape Cod Potato Chips and Kettle Chips since 1985. While the move unfortunately means that Cape Cod chips will no longer be made in its namesake region, there are some reassuring things happening as a result. Concerning the potato chip brands, production of Cape Cod and Kettle Chips are being moved to more modern and efficient plants. Though the closure did result in the loss of 49 jobs, workers were provided job placement support and separation benefits. Campbell's is also committed to honoring Cape Cod chip's history through local investment in its hometown culinary community by way of The Campbell's Foundation.