This Chip Brand Is Owned By A Company Better Known For Soup Than Snacks

Among the startling secrets of the food industry, one of the most interesting is how many seemingly separate products are actually related. Whether it concerns a major company outright creating a new brand or an acquisition, there are links to be found among nearly every retail and grocery store. With that in mind, it's interesting to learn that soup manufacturer Campbell's actually owns popular kettle chip brand, Cape Cod Potato Chips thanks a major acquisition in 2017. Certainly, Campbell's producing snacks such as potato chips may be surprising, but the company actually has a footprint within the category. Additionally, Cape Cod has a connection with a few other unsuspecting owners within the food and beverage industries.

Cape Cod has been around since 1980, finding its beginnings a luxury snack food based in a small shop in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The potato chip brand has had an interesting history before being acquired by Campbell's in 2017. After being founded by Steve Bernard, Cape Cod was sold to Anheuser-Busch as part of its Eagle Snacks division in 1985. Despite finding some success, Anheuser Busch sold much of its potato chip brands, and Cape Cod was reacquired by Bernard with funding by SMS Brands in 1996. Three years later, Bernard re-sold Cape Cod to Lance Inc., where it remained a part of its snack line-up through the snack company's merger with Snyder's of Hanover 14 years later; creating Snyder's-Lance Inc. in 2010. Following the merger, the Campbell Soup Company acquired Snyder's-Lance, and thusly all of its snack brands including Cape Cod, for approximately $6.1 billion.