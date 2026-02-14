Toaster Oven Vs Air Fryer: Which Guzzles The Most Electricity?

It can be a pain to turn on the oven for a small serving of food or to heat up some leftovers. Luckily, there are easier options in your kitchen (though you certainly don't need every kitchen appliance out there) — a toaster oven or an air fryer will do the job nicely. For home cooks looking to save some money on an electricity bill or cook more sustainably, which one uses less electricity? The answer isn't so clear-cut.

The thing is, every toaster oven and air fryer uses a different amount of electricity, which is measured in watts. Most toaster ovens on the market now use 1,200 to 1,800 watts, while air fryers use 1,000 to 1,800 watts (the average uses about 1,400), basically in a similar range.

The wattage of each appliance isn't the only consideration in figuring out its overall efficiency. Home electricity usage is measured in kilowatt hours, meaning the kilowatts of electricity used per hour. That means cooking time matters, too. Generally, air fryers work like a superpowered convection oven, meaning they get hot really fast. Toaster ovens, like regular ovens, need time to warm up, meaning they'll pull electricity for longer (and use more kilowatt hours).