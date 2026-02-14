The Prized Steakhouse Cut Texas Roadhouse Leaves Off Its Menu

Texas Roadhouse ranks among the best of the best chain steakhouses. Just ask Mashed readers, 44% of whom agreed upon Roadhouse as their all-time favorite steak chain over Outback, Longhorn, and similar fan favorites. Yet while the Texas-inspired brand boasts an undeniably beloved menu, it's not without its limitations, as one particular cut of meat doesn't appear anywhere on the restaurant's roster. Unfortunately, the prized tomahawk steak isn't in the running for your next Texas Roadhouse entree.

Granted, if you visit the brand's website, steak options abound, with 10 entrees listed online. You can order the likes of a hand-cut sirloin, New York strip, filet medallions, and more in lieu of the tomahawk. Many other major chain steakhouses (such as Longhorn) also don't include a tomahawk option anywhere on the menu, though some brands (such as Ruth's Chris Steakhouse) do offer the specialty cut.

The tomahawk is seemingly overlooked from Texas Roadhouse's menu because the chain prides itself on more affordable cuts of meat and a relatively economical steakhouse experience. Of course, the tomahawk's absence from the restaurant's official menu isn't to say you're entirely out of options for bone-in steaks. There's yet another cut of meat available at Texas Roadhouse that's certain to satisfy your next tomahawk cravings.