The Prized Steakhouse Cut Texas Roadhouse Leaves Off Its Menu
Texas Roadhouse ranks among the best of the best chain steakhouses. Just ask Mashed readers, 44% of whom agreed upon Roadhouse as their all-time favorite steak chain over Outback, Longhorn, and similar fan favorites. Yet while the Texas-inspired brand boasts an undeniably beloved menu, it's not without its limitations, as one particular cut of meat doesn't appear anywhere on the restaurant's roster. Unfortunately, the prized tomahawk steak isn't in the running for your next Texas Roadhouse entree.
Granted, if you visit the brand's website, steak options abound, with 10 entrees listed online. You can order the likes of a hand-cut sirloin, New York strip, filet medallions, and more in lieu of the tomahawk. Many other major chain steakhouses (such as Longhorn) also don't include a tomahawk option anywhere on the menu, though some brands (such as Ruth's Chris Steakhouse) do offer the specialty cut.
The tomahawk is seemingly overlooked from Texas Roadhouse's menu because the chain prides itself on more affordable cuts of meat and a relatively economical steakhouse experience. Of course, the tomahawk's absence from the restaurant's official menu isn't to say you're entirely out of options for bone-in steaks. There's yet another cut of meat available at Texas Roadhouse that's certain to satisfy your next tomahawk cravings.
Order the bone-in ribeye from Texas Roadhouse for a tomahawk-like dining experience
Even with the tomahawk off the chain's official restaurant menu, Texas Roadhouse offers another, failsafe steak that may satiate your bone-in steak cravings. Among the most defining qualities of a delicious tomahawk steak is the bone, which distinguishes it from other cuts of meat, alongside its thick texture and wow-factor appearance. Luckily for Texas Roadhouse diners, the tomahawk's close cousin — the bone-in ribeye — materializes across the chain's locales.
According to the restaurant's menu, this bone-in ribeye amounts to roughly 20 ounces. It's characterized as juicy and flavorful, and — crucially — comes on the bone for added, tomahawk-esque flavor. So, while not an exact match for the tomahawk behemoth, the bone-in ribeye is likely to satisfy any and all tomahawk fans, rounding off the Texas Roadhouse menu with a unique steak option that goes beyond your go-to New York strip.