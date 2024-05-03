Bone-In Ribeye At Texas Roadhouse Vs LongHorn Steakhouse: Which Is Best?

As more and more restaurant chains have tried to appeal to a higher class of foodie, some may find it tricky to decide where to eat when looking for a solid steak meal. While there once used to be just a few well-known steakhouse chains, it now seems like a new one is popping up daily. Any given region is likely to have multiple chain restaurants serving thick, juicy, tender steaks of high quality, and two of the biggest at the moment are Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse.

While both establishments offer similar steaks, I'll be focusing on each restaurant's version of a classic bone-in ribeye. Traditionally cooked on a hot skillet, there are many reasons why ribeye is a favorite of Michelin chefs. But the bone-in ribeye is a little bit different. The thick cut of steak with the bone still present makes it a delicious meal and a sight to behold on your plate. LongHorn and Texas Roadhouse have received good reviews for their bone-in ribeyes, but that wasn't enough; I wanted to judge them for myself. And my results may surprise you. I assessed more than just the ribeye, including the menu options provided for the entree, sides, and more. Which one came out on top? Read on to find out.