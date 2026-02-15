How Long Can You Expect A Keurig To Last?
Keurig coffeemakers go toe to toe with Nespresso machines and other seamless, one-cup coffee makers. Yet regardless of where you stand on the Keurig compared to other brands, it's undeniable that the coffee behemoth produces an array of models that ease the process of making your morning cup of joe. That ease, however, isn't infinite, as no Keurig lasts forever. Rather, a Keurig's lifespan typically hovers around three to five years.
Though some users report their Keurigs beginning to malfunction after as little as one or two years, others say it can last five years or longer. Of course, this time frame depends on a plethora of factors, such as how often you use your machine, the nature of your Keurig model — some Keurigs may be better than others — and how well you take care of it. Age may matter as well — according to longtime Keurig users, higher-quality, older machines tend to last longer than newer models.
You'll know it's time to replace your machine when it starts slowing down, producing weaker coffee, making noises, leaking, or generally not working as normal. And while a Keurig's lifespan is hard to predict, as everyone uses their machines with different levels of frequency and care, you may be able to extend your Keurig's longevity with a few simple techniques aimed at long-term maintenance.
Take better care of your Keurig to extend its lifespan
The allure of any Keurig coffee maker is its simplicity. All you have to do is input a pod and press a button for a steaming mug of your favorite brew. To keep that simplicity alive, however, there are a few crucial steps you can — and should — take.
Keurig recommends both surface-level cleanings and deeper descaling efforts, which will help prolong your Keurig's effectiveness. On a regular basis, clean your machine by wiping down its surfaces with warm water and soap, removing pods immediately, and washing your drip tray with, again, hot and soapy water. These steps keep bacteria at bay and ensure that your Keurig is clean and sanitary.
On a more infrequent basis, however, you'll also want to descale your machine, which means cleaning it more deeply with descaling solution (Keurig sells its own) or white vinegar. This step reduces mineral buildup and should be employed every three to six months, depending on how often you use your Keurig. As long as you take care of your machine, you're more likely to keep it up and running with the same strength as the coffee it produces. This way, you'll have a few years to maximize the flavor of your coffee pods and satiate your caffeine hankering with the press of a button.