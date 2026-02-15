How Long Can You Expect A Keurig To Last?

Keurig coffeemakers go toe to toe with Nespresso machines and other seamless, one-cup coffee makers. Yet regardless of where you stand on the Keurig compared to other brands, it's undeniable that the coffee behemoth produces an array of models that ease the process of making your morning cup of joe. That ease, however, isn't infinite, as no Keurig lasts forever. Rather, a Keurig's lifespan typically hovers around three to five years.

Though some users report their Keurigs beginning to malfunction after as little as one or two years, others say it can last five years or longer. Of course, this time frame depends on a plethora of factors, such as how often you use your machine, the nature of your Keurig model — some Keurigs may be better than others — and how well you take care of it. Age may matter as well — according to longtime Keurig users, higher-quality, older machines tend to last longer than newer models.

You'll know it's time to replace your machine when it starts slowing down, producing weaker coffee, making noises, leaking, or generally not working as normal. And while a Keurig's lifespan is hard to predict, as everyone uses their machines with different levels of frequency and care, you may be able to extend your Keurig's longevity with a few simple techniques aimed at long-term maintenance.