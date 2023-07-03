How To Get More Flavor From Your Coffee Pods & Other Keurig Hacks

Keurig coffee machines make coffee quickly and easily, but they don't produce the best coffee you've ever tasted. If you want the rich flavors that come from a quality espresso made using specialty beans, you'll need to look elsewhere. If you're a coffee lover who values convenience, you're in luck! It's totally possible to get more flavor from your coffee pods.

It might not rival the flat white at your local indie coffee shop, but you can learn to make yourself decent Keurig coffee that will get you going in the morning or see you through a hard day of working from home. You just need to learn some tips and techniques to help you out.

For instance, you can make your coffee stronger by using two pods or buy a reusable K-cup and choose your own beans for a more flavorful brew. You'll find plenty of other great Keurig hacks to make the most of your machine, and we've got the lowdown on them right here.