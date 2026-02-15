Why You May Want To Pass On A Frosty Mug For Your Next Beer

At first glance, it's an iconic bar experience: the frosted beer mug, ice cold from the freezer to the tap. Although it might seem like a refreshing complement to a satisfying brew, real beer lovers know that, for the ideal drinking experience, frosted mugs should be avoided. It all comes down to the fundamental principles of how temperature affects flavor, aroma, and other beer characteristics — along with other, less-obvious factors.

Depending on the variety of beer, your brew is best served at a temperature somewhere between 33 degrees Fahrenheit (just over the freezing point) for light lagers, and 55 degrees for stouts, porters, and others. Below these temperatures, critical elements like flavor and aroma tend to dull, concealed by the excessive chill.

In contrast, frozen mugs are stored in freezers at or below 0 degrees Fahrenheit. Beer stored at proper temperatures will plunge even further when poured into icy glasses, preventing the release of volatile aromatics that enhance the drinking experience. This, along with concerns over bottle and can explosions related to expanding frozen beer, is among the key reasons why you should never store beer in the freezer.