Why You May Want To Pass On A Frosty Mug For Your Next Beer
At first glance, it's an iconic bar experience: the frosted beer mug, ice cold from the freezer to the tap. Although it might seem like a refreshing complement to a satisfying brew, real beer lovers know that, for the ideal drinking experience, frosted mugs should be avoided. It all comes down to the fundamental principles of how temperature affects flavor, aroma, and other beer characteristics — along with other, less-obvious factors.
Depending on the variety of beer, your brew is best served at a temperature somewhere between 33 degrees Fahrenheit (just over the freezing point) for light lagers, and 55 degrees for stouts, porters, and others. Below these temperatures, critical elements like flavor and aroma tend to dull, concealed by the excessive chill.
In contrast, frozen mugs are stored in freezers at or below 0 degrees Fahrenheit. Beer stored at proper temperatures will plunge even further when poured into icy glasses, preventing the release of volatile aromatics that enhance the drinking experience. This, along with concerns over bottle and can explosions related to expanding frozen beer, is among the key reasons why you should never store beer in the freezer.
Exceptions to the no-frosted-mugs rule
However, there are some limited exceptions to the "no frosted mugs" rule. Experts concede that familiar, mass-produced macro-lagers such as Budweiser, Coors, and Miller are often fine to serve in these frosty vessels, as their primary benefits are refreshment and intoxication rather than flavor or aroma.
Overall, many experts cite temperature among beer's three biggest enemies, along with oxygen and light exposure. In addition to the pitfalls of drinking beer too cold, it's vital to make sure it's not too warm either. Aside from causing the beer to lose its refreshing nature, this can reduce the sparkle of carbonation, resulting in a "flatter," less-complex flavor palette. For what it's worth, carbonation can also be held back by overly cold temperatures.
To be sure, there are many ways you may be ruining your beer without even realizing it, including storing it too long and drinking it from the wrong glass, but few are as surprising to beer enthusiasts as grabbing a frozen mug. So, remember the advice of the experts and serve your suds in a room-temperature or refrigerated glass. Experience the difference.