This Often-Discarded Item Can Help Keep Your Coffee Fresh
If you've ever made the mistake of buying too much coffee at once, you may have noticed that the beans used for your first cup do not taste the same as those used for your last. That's because things like oxidation and the effects of moisture, temperature, and light changes can impact the taste of your coffee beans, causing them to "fade", as they call it in the coffee world. To reduce these effects and keep mold at bay, the beans' moisture level should be reduced to between 9.5% and 10.5% after processing. There are also steps you can take at home to slow this process.
Not properly storing coffee is one of the biggest coffee mistakes you're probably making at home. One easy way you can improve the situation is by upcycling your old silica beads. You know those weird packets that come in everything from shoes and pill bottles to electronics and dried goods? The reason they are there is to absorb moisture and prevent mold. They can do the exact same thing for your coffee.
Rather than tossing them in the trash, store them in a drawer so you can keep one taped to the lid of your coffee container. While you could just as soon toss the bag in with the beans and call it a day, securing it to the lid or side of the container makes it easier to monitor and recharge in the oven using heat when needed. Plus, you can be more sure that the packet remains sealed, so those pesky little balls don't wind up brewed in your drink.
Are silica packets food-safe?
Despite the fact that you've probably found silica packets in your jerky bag before, with the junk corporations are allowed to put in our food, you may be wondering if silica packets are food-safe. The small gel-like beads are made of silicon dioxide, a compound commonly found in sand. Because they are porous, they can absorb moisture equal to about 40% of their weight. What's more, they are completely non-toxic. The "do not eat" label they often bear is more about the choking hazard than anything else — though we still don't recommend eating them.
There are loads of ways you can reuse silica packets in the kitchen beyond storing coffee. Some people put silica packets in the bag with their homemade baked goods to maintain freshness. You could also toss them in with chips, crackers, cereal, or anything else you worry might go stale. Of course, they aren't a permanent fix. You'll know the silica balls have soaked up the moisture they can hold once they feel squishy rather than hard.