This Often-Discarded Item Can Help Keep Your Coffee Fresh

If you've ever made the mistake of buying too much coffee at once, you may have noticed that the beans used for your first cup do not taste the same as those used for your last. That's because things like oxidation and the effects of moisture, temperature, and light changes can impact the taste of your coffee beans, causing them to "fade", as they call it in the coffee world. To reduce these effects and keep mold at bay, the beans' moisture level should be reduced to between 9.5% and 10.5% after processing. There are also steps you can take at home to slow this process.

Not properly storing coffee is one of the biggest coffee mistakes you're probably making at home. One easy way you can improve the situation is by upcycling your old silica beads. You know those weird packets that come in everything from shoes and pill bottles to electronics and dried goods? The reason they are there is to absorb moisture and prevent mold. They can do the exact same thing for your coffee.

Rather than tossing them in the trash, store them in a drawer so you can keep one taped to the lid of your coffee container. While you could just as soon toss the bag in with the beans and call it a day, securing it to the lid or side of the container makes it easier to monitor and recharge in the oven using heat when needed. Plus, you can be more sure that the packet remains sealed, so those pesky little balls don't wind up brewed in your drink.