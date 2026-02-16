Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Can Totally Transform Store-Bought Pizza

Rotisserie chickens and pizzas sold at the grocery store are both great items to have on hand when you need to come up with a quick and easy meal. However, if you've never thought of combining the two, we highly suggest you give it a shot. Using the leftovers from your store-bought bird as a topping for that cheesy pie will automatically level up what might otherwise be a lackluster pizza.

One of the reasons rotisserie chicken is a great addition is that all the work is done for you. Not only has it already been cooked, but it's typically also seasoned and packed with flavor. So you don't need to add anything to it. You can select either white or dark meat, depending on what you think would work best. It can be shredded or diced to achieve whichever texture you prefer.

For the best results, keep in mind that you're heating cooked meat. Many store-bought pizzas are baked at a relatively high temperature (often 400 degrees Fahrenheit or more in the case of frozen options). This could dry out your chicken if you simply sprinkle it on top of the pie and keep it in the oven for the full cook time. To keep the meat from losing too much moisture, try nestling it under some of the cheese. If your pizza is frozen, and the toppings can't really be rearranged, consider tossing a bit of extra cheese or sauce onto the chicken. Alternatively, you could add it at the very end when your pizza is nearly done, baking it for just long enough to heat the meat through.