Leftover Rotisserie Chicken Can Totally Transform Store-Bought Pizza
Rotisserie chickens and pizzas sold at the grocery store are both great items to have on hand when you need to come up with a quick and easy meal. However, if you've never thought of combining the two, we highly suggest you give it a shot. Using the leftovers from your store-bought bird as a topping for that cheesy pie will automatically level up what might otherwise be a lackluster pizza.
One of the reasons rotisserie chicken is a great addition is that all the work is done for you. Not only has it already been cooked, but it's typically also seasoned and packed with flavor. So you don't need to add anything to it. You can select either white or dark meat, depending on what you think would work best. It can be shredded or diced to achieve whichever texture you prefer.
For the best results, keep in mind that you're heating cooked meat. Many store-bought pizzas are baked at a relatively high temperature (often 400 degrees Fahrenheit or more in the case of frozen options). This could dry out your chicken if you simply sprinkle it on top of the pie and keep it in the oven for the full cook time. To keep the meat from losing too much moisture, try nestling it under some of the cheese. If your pizza is frozen, and the toppings can't really be rearranged, consider tossing a bit of extra cheese or sauce onto the chicken. Alternatively, you could add it at the very end when your pizza is nearly done, baking it for just long enough to heat the meat through.
Winning flavor combinations
Unless you've selected a bird that has a particularly pungent spice or herb blend, rotisserie chickens are usually quite neutral in terms of flavor. That means they can pair well with a wide variety of store-bought pizzas. You'll want to make sure the base is tasty (and we've ranked several frozen pizza brands from worst to best to get you started). Beyond that, you should definitely add your own twist with a few extra ingredients.
Pesto and chicken are always a classic combination and could work particularly well for a Mediterranean or vegetable-based pizza. Another fantastic option is to drizzle some of your favorite BBQ sauce on your pizza and poultry.
Additionally, check out your pantry or fridge for ingredients that could elevate your meal. For example, there are several canned items that are staples as pizza toppings, from sun-dried tomatoes to artichokes. To craft a truly gourmet creation, add a fresh garnish or additional cheese. For instance, you could pair your BBQ chicken pizza with cheddar and red onions or sprinkle feta and sun-dried tomatoes atop your Mediterranean-inspired meal.